Fashion
Men in sarees: is genderless fashion the new norm? – Best American Indian Magazine | San Jose California
Pushpak Sen from Kolkata recently made headlines when he appeared in Florence, Italy wearing a saree. But he is not the only one. A number of Indian men came out slowly but steadily, smashing fashionmyths by draping the nine yards. Asexual fashion has been attracting the attention of designers for a few years, but suddenly the power shifted to the streets.
One could argue that genreroles are socially constructed. Women and men should act and dress in a certain socially interpreted and pre-approved manner. And fashion is one of the biggest ways to attribute gender.
What is masculinity?
But over the past few years, more and more men have come out to expose their desires, styles, and create more space for sexuality and gender identity. And one of the biggest ways to do that is to break down the divide between feminine and masculine. Asexual fashion is nothing more than people’s freedom to choose how they want to dress, and some men do it in style!
Vinay N, a Mumbai-based journalist and queerRights activist says asexual fashion is the future.
Excerpts from an interview:
THIS : In recent years, many queer men have created a real rave by draping the saree as a more traditional outfit. Are sarees strictly for women?
VN: In the state where I come from, Maharashtra, a sari was not really a sari per se. It was just a 6 meter (saahvari) or 9 meter (navvari) piece of cloth woven in different patterns used by women to drape sarees. Men used the same fabric to wear a pheta – a traditional Maharashtrian head covering for draping dhotis. So personally, when I found love in sarees, it was just the fact that the piece of fabric was just non-gender assigned fabric. It gave me more confidence.
We were all born naked. The rest is dragging
But in today’s world and in the time when I see myself and other men draping them, I see it as a tool of rebellion against these cisgender-heteronormative standards of dress. For starters, none of us are born with clothes. Let me quote Ru Paul here: we were all born naked and the rest is drag.
So it’s great to see when men fight through fashion, but it’s disheartening to see a lot of social media influencers and celebrities using it just to hog the spotlight and do pinkwash. None of them should take over queer spaces and jump on the allies bandwagon when they don’t understand the history, struggles and current social needs.
THIS : Since you grew up until now, do you really think society has changed its attitude towards the LGBTQIA community?
VN: Life is not fair, you have to get used to it. I’ve listened to this all my life and always wanted to get out of it. Clothes are what we wear daily. They are a human need. They are the perfect tool for me to express myself and wear my gender on my sleeve.
Fashion is also my first language of expression and rebellion. That’s why I picked up. It may sound a little sadistic, but I enjoy making cis people uncomfortable with my presence and breaking down the queerphobia they carry. I have to break the bold move for myself and on behalf of my fags who don’t have the privilege and access to do so.
Mentalities have certainly changed a little, but not much. There is very little legal acceptance of gender and sexuality, so breathing as a queer person has become easy. With more education about gay lives through dynamic forms of internet media, I see significant change in the family. Parents want to know more about their child to improve their life, to support them. It’s so different from the early 2000s when I was a teenager. Log kya kahenge had already killed many of us.
THIS : Tell us a bit about genderless fashion
VN: Genderless fashion is created across social boundaries, disregarding cis het norms. It is designed to be able to adapt to all morphologies, which are not intrinsically masculine or feminine.
Do you think we are heading towards a society where genderless fashion will become the new norm?
Over the past 4-5 years, gender lines have blurred in the fashion industry, thanks to some millennials and now GenZ showing a growing interest in genderless clothing. They want to create clothes that fit everyone, bring us all to the same level. The world is rewriting the concept of fashionable binary. India too is moving on the neutral path.
