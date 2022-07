Mijwan 2022 Fashion Show: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

One can call Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh the power couple of Bollywood. From making movies together to walking hand-in-hand down fashion ramps, the celebrity couple seem to have done it all. Attending the Mijwan 2022 fashion show as royal stars, the duo displayed their love and sparkly outfits at the event. Organized by the Mijwan Welfare Society, the fashion for a cause event saw many celebrities gracing the red carpet and the ramp. Gauri Khan, Karna Johar and actors such as Nora Fatehi, Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza were some of the attendees at the event. It was organized to celebrate 10 years of Mijwan and was held in Mumbai. The event is organized by its founder, veteran actor, activist and politician Shabana Azmi. Apart from an acclaimed presence at the event, it was ‘Deepveer’ who stole hearts and made us swoon over their romantic and beautifying outfits. To celebrate the prominent ten-year alliance at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022, Deepika and Ranveer shone in their outfits by designer Manish Malhotra. Mijwan 2022 Fashion Show: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Read also : The review titled: Alex Gonzagas Sweet Little Disaster Deepika’s attire was a heavily embellished white lehenga filled with intricate embroidery. She paired it with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and added a sense of drama by pulling a cape around her shoulders. Queen of smokey eyes and nude lips, Deepika’s makeup was punchy and sultry. With an almost wet hair look, the actor kept his signature smoky eyes and winged it to the end with bare lips and flushed cheeks. Ranveer’s look was complementary to Deepika’s as he was a king in black. The actor wore a black sherwani displaying intricate white embroidery pairing it with black pants. Ranveer’s makeup was minimalistic and real. The couple is accessorized with some heavy stones. Ranveer’s diamond studs and Deepika’s stone studded choker, earrings and ring were all we needed to see. During the event, Singh didn’t miss an opportunity to display his love for his wife as he showered her with kisses on the head rail. The celebrity couple are also set to shake up the industry with their upcoming projects. After Gehraiyaan, By Deepika Padukone then include Pathane alongside SRK and Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Currently, Ranveer Singh films for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Circuswhich is a Rohit Shetty movie that will also feature Deepika in a special appearance. Read also : Not Okay Review: Zoey Deutchs’ Movie Is Perfect For The Age Of Influencers follow us on instagram & Facebook to keep you up to date with the latest news and reviews.

