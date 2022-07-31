What time will Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 Episode 3 Episode 3 air? Release date, what to expect and more

say yes to the dress is set to return with another jaw-dropping episode Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. This week, two new brides-to-be entered Kleinfeld in hopes of finding their dream wedding dress. Meanwhile, a third bride-to-be will return for her final fitting with her family, hoping they’ll agree with her choice.

Episode 4 of say yes to the dress features two unique brides-to-be with their entourage. The famous reality series has been around since 2007 and has gained a huge following over the years.

Since Say you think you can dance First airing, it featured brides and their entourages walking through the doors of Manhattan’s Kleinfeld in search of the perfect wedding dress.

Bride Liana has tried on hundreds of dresses, but she still hasn’t found this one. Time is running out, can Randy and Lisa save the day? Catch a brand new #SUDDENLY tomorrow evening at 8/7c on @TLC Bride Liana has tried on hundreds of dresses, but she still hasn’t found this one. Time is running out, can Randy and Lisa save the day? Catch a brand new #SUDDENLY tomorrow evening at 8/7c on @TLC https://t.co/L851jrASry

If viewers miss the say yes to the dress episode on July 30, they can catch the rerun Sunday at 12 p.m. ET and again at 6 a.m. ET on TLC.

The series recently premiered with season 21. The teaser for the upcoming episode introduces viewers to a bride who has tried on around 100 dresses but still hasn’t found the one she likes.

Read on to find out more about what viewers can expect this week on Say yes to the dress.

Here’s what viewers can expect from season 21, episode 4 of say yes to the dress

Title Can’t we all get along and get this dress?, this week, say yes to the dress features two new brides-to-be, Liana and Meridith. Viewers will also be introduced to Bria, who returns for her final fitting.

Liana brings her mother and sister with her as her entourage. Unfortunately, they find themselves in the middle of an argument before the bride’s consultants arrive. In a preview shared by the series, bride-to-be Liana arrived at the store with just four months to go.

She is a bodybuilder and has tried over a hundred dresses but has yet to find one she likes. Besides the stress of wanting to find her perfect dress, Liana was also worried about her very opinionated mother and sister, who wanted something different from what she was looking for.

Bride Liana has tried on hundreds of dresses, but she still hasn’t found this one. Time is running out, can Randy and Lisa save the day? Catch a brand new #SUDDENLY tomorrow evening at 8/7c on @TLC Bride Liana has tried on hundreds of dresses, but she still hasn’t found this one. Time is running out, can Randy and Lisa save the day? Catch a brand new #SUDDENLY tomorrow evening at 8/7c on @TLC https://t.co/L851jrASry

The bride could be seen arguing with her entourage over which dress she was looking for even before Lisa and Randy joined them. As Liana hugged Randy, she shared that her mother and sister were overwhelming her.

She told Randy that she went to four other wedding showrooms and found a dress she liked but didn’t like.

Liana’s mother added:

“You must help us. I can’t do this anymore.

The main problem was that they didn’t like the same kind of dress the bride-to-be was looking for. Liana was looking for a dress with cutouts and sequins on the bodice. Meanwhile, her mother wanted a prom dress for her and her sister was considering something simple.

The official synopsis of episode 4 bed:

Read also

The story continues below

“Liana heads to Kleinfeld to find a dress for her wedding in just four months. Meredith wants a dress that gives her that fairy tale feeling, and Bria brings her family to her final fitting, hoping they’ll all be happy. agreement with his choice.”

say yes to the dress airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more IT listings for more information.