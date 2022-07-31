Meghan Markle’s dress during Oprah interview was symbolic – photos





On March 7, 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Ophra Winfrey in a TV interview that captivated fans of the Royal Family and Meghan around the world. A personal stylist and image coach spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about Meghan’s outfit choice and what the Duchess was trying to convey.

Clothes are much more than fashion, according to the expert, especially for someone who cannot express themselves verbally. Melissa told Express.co.uk: “The symbolism behind Meghan’s clothing choices is a really interesting topic. “From the start, Meghan realized that clothes had a language. “As a working royal, she was not allowed to express political views (which she probably found difficult as she is known as an activist), so she took the opportunity to let her clothes do the talking for her.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle channels Diana in two-tone dress after 30

Throughout her time in and out of the royal spotlight, she has used her clothes to both “show solidarity with the causes she supports” and “signal her support for the Royal Family”. At the Salute To Freedom gala in 2021, the Duchess wore a red satin Carolina Herrera dress; the red poppy is the symbol of veterans. She has also frequently worn blue which is “one of the Queen’s favorite colours”. However, one symbolic clothing choice that was “impossible to miss” was the dress Meghan wore during her Oprah interview. DO NOT MISS

It was the Giorgio Armani belted dress in black with white lotus flowers on one shoulder and a section of the bodice. Although the Duchess is not known to practice Buddhism, a lotus in full bloom is believed to symbolize enlightenment and “rebirth” in this religion. Speaking about her choice, Melissa said, “I guess she chose that dress because for her, maybe the Oprah interview gave her the chance, as she said, to ‘him. tell the truth “.” “She had moved to California with Harry, left the Royals behind and was creating a new life for herself, possibly going back to acting, negotiating with Netflix, etc.” READ MORE: Queen Letizia wears the same dress as her 16-year-old daughter – photos

For a heavily pregnant Meghan, who gave birth to daughter Lilibet just three months after the interview in June, “the wrap style would have been flattering and comfortable.” Melissa continued, “The white flower print draws the viewer’s attention to the upper body, which is always a great style tip when you’re pregnant – grab attention with a pattern or jewellery. “The black and white design also denotes authority.” She concluded, “High contrast colors always give the wearer more gravitas and she wished her words were taken seriously in the interview.” Melissa Lund is an image coach and personal stylist.

