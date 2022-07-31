Kylie Jenner seductively lowers her slip-on dress in snaps from the bedroom photo shoot

Kylie Jenner appeared on Instagram for the second time on Saturday as she shared more snippets from a recent bedroom photoshoot.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul posed sultry for a series of images she shared with her 362 million followers.

The mother-of-two referenced her zodiac, writing in the caption, “nothing like a girl with a lion sun.”

Kylie’s nod to Lions season comes just over a week before her August 10th.

The former E! the personality played seductively with her long, raven-colored locks in the multiple photos.

They were lightly textured as the waist-length braids cascaded down her back with a center part.

Her face was impeccably made up in matte makeup that accentuated her large brown eyes and plump pout.

The fashionista was dressed in a long, form-fitting dress that had very thin straps and a subtle cowl neckline.

Although she was mostly covered, there was no concealment of her voluptuous form in the outfit.

The number clung to her curvaceous figure, and she played up the sultry factor of the images as she pulled the dress to one side.

Jenner showed off one of her legs, bringing the fabric up her thigh as she exposed her famous childhood scar.

The billionaire businesswoman – who shares daughter Stormi, four, and a son, nearly six months old with beau Travis Scott – skipped the jewellery.

She also opted out of wearing shoes as she showed off her model look while flaunting a French pedicure.

The queen bed was unmade and had fluffy white sheets and a matching duvet.

The room was dimly lit and minimally decorated, with white curtains, a natural-colored chest of drawers, and a fireplace visible in the background.

His loyal admirers achieved the post of more than three million likes in just five hours.

Earlier today, the entrepreneur only shared two snaps from the same shoot, whetting her fans’ palate.

She was captured lying on a bed and she wrote “rise and shine” in the caption, referencing her previously sung catchphrase.

Kylie, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner group, was lit by the hot pink glow of her neon wall light.