I’m a fashion pro – the perfect capsule wardrobe to give you a sleek, younger look





FILLING your wardrobe with the perfect capsule wardrobe can make all the difference for anyone hoping to look both stylish and younger this summer. A fashion pro has offered some style tips to help women create the best collection of clothes and outfit options that will give any budding fashionista a chic boost. 2 Stylist Katrina Bowman outlines eight wardrobe must-haves that will help you look stylish and youthful this summer Credit: Tik Tok / trending with trina 2 The fashion pro recommends a number of basic outfits that can be swapped out for different outfits depending on your needs. Credit: Tik Tok / trending with trina In a recent tik tok videostylist Katrina Bowman has presented eight basics that will help you create a great summer wardrobe as the warm months drag on. Bowman appears in the video wearing a black t-shirt and jeans before going through half a dozen outfit changes. According to legend, the capsule wardrobe is ideal for women in their thirties. Denim shorts are the first must-have in her summer wardrobe. She shows off a pair of lightweight denim shorts that are cuffed at the hem. Bowman, who posts on TikTok under the @trendingwithtrina handle, then shows off an outfit featuring the same denim shorts with a white t-shirt. The fashion pro says a white tee is another key item to have in your closet for a summer capsule wardrobe. Next, she suggests a button-up top that can easily be paired with denim shorts and other pants. Bowman opts for a short-sleeved light olive green button-up shirt that ties at the waste. Then with a snap of her fingers, she mixes the outfit by putting on white jeans matching the green buttonhole. The perfect summer wardrobe is not complete with shorts and jeans, according to stylists’ suggestions. Two other essential pieces of clothing she recommends are a long skirt and a colorful top. In her video, Bowman opts for a bright coral fitted top with short sleeves. She pairs the bright shirt with a long floral skirt that incorporates pink and coral colors that complement the top. Finally, she recommends a white dress that can be paired with a denim jacket. Some TikTok users showed their love for his advice in the comments section. One commented Always so beautiful while another wrote Super cute!

