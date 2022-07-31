Day 3 with Adam Peaty and India v Pakistan cricket

India* take charge Pakistan* in Women’s T20 cricket in what is the headline event on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, on ​​June 31.

The arch-rivals will lock horns in a Pool A match at Edgbaston that won’t be for the faint-hearted.

It is also the day of the rugby 7s final, where the Rio 2016 Olympic champions Australia take a surprise package Fiji in the women’s gold medal game.

In swimming, English superstar peated adam is the heavy favorite to win gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke, while Olympic champions South Africa Tatjana cobbler and Chad le Clos will also be in action.

Emma McKeon also has the chance to overtake Ian Thorpe as Australia’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all time.

Olympics.com is streaming live updates all day from Birmingham, which you can relive as they happened below.

All times British Summer Time (UTC/GMT +1 hour). Most recent updates first.

11:15 a.m. – New Zealand men’s hockey on the mark

At the University of Birmingham, 2018 men’s hockey silver medalists New Zealand picked up the first victory of their 2022 campaign, beating Pakistan 4-1.

They drew 5-5 with Scotland in their opening game.

Speaking of who, the Scots take on Australia next, before England and Wales lock down at 2pm.

10:58 am – Cricket update (that’s good news!)

The sun is out in Birmingham, Perry the mascot thrills the crowd and the players are warming up!

Start of the game at 11:40 a.m., no overs lost

Perry the Commonwealth Games mascot in Edgbaston.

10:45 – Chad Le Clos passes safely

The South African swimming veteran finished second in his heat of the men’s 200m butterfly to advance to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

Duncan Scott of Scotland also qualified.

Le Clos beat Michael Phelps to win gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics and needs one more medal to match shooters Philip Adams (Australia) and Michael Gault (England) as a Commonwealth Games athlete the most decorated of all time.

He currently has an astonishing 17 medals at the Games so far.

10.35am – India v Pakistan postponed

This photo perfectly sums up the feeling felt at the Edgbaston cricket ground: Rainy, but good vibes.

They are now playing Electric Light Orchestra’s Mister Blue Sky to entertain the crowd.

The referees inspected the wicket and we have just learned that the captain’s throw was delayed because he was wet underfoot.

We will keep you posted.

Edgbaston Commonwealth Games

10:25 am – Englishman James Hall in the lead!

After the first two rotations in artistic gymnastics, the English hosts occupy the first two places.

Here are the scores going into Rotation 3:

1. James Hall (England) – 27,700

2. Jake Jarman (England) – 27,350

3. Pavel Karnejenko (Scotland) – 27,300

4. Marios Georgiou (Greek) – 26,950

5. Josh Cook (Wales) – 26,800

6. Frank Baines (Scotland) – 26.250

They now move on the rings.

10:16 a.m. – In case you missed it…

England won the women’s team gymnastics in the most spectacular fashion possible last night.

The hosts won gold in the final rotation to overtake Australia.

10:05 a.m. – Day 3 Medal Events

08:30 13:45 Artistic Gymnastics, Arena Birmingham

Men’s Individual All-Around

09:30 12:00 Weightlifting, NEC

11:00 a.m. 4:20 p.m. Triathlon and Para triathlon

While the PTVI PTVI* Women’s Mixed Relay Team

14:00 16:30 Weightlifting, NEC

14:30 17:30 Artistic Gymnastics, Arena Birmingham

Women’s Individual All-Around

15:00 19:30 Cycle path and Para track, Lee Valley VeloPark

Tandem time trial B 1000m women Men’s tandem sprint B Women’s 25 km points race Women’s 500m Time Trial men’s sprint 15 km scratch men

18:00 22:00 Rugby Sevens, Coventry Stadium

Men’s Gold Medal Game Women’s Gold Medal Match

18:30 21:00 Weightlifting, NEC

7:00 p.m. 9:45 p.m. Swimming and Para-swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Center

50m freestyle women 200m butterfly men Women’s 200m Breaststroke 100m breaststroke men SB8 100m backstroke women S8 100m backstroke women 100m breaststroke men Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

10:00 a.m. – Program of the day

Hello and welcome to day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Blog.

We woke up to a bit of rain and gray skies above our heads, which will certainly impact the sport this morning.

Today’s headline event is the latest installment in one of the fiercest rivalries in world sport: India vs Pakistan at cricket. They’re locking the horns on Birmingham’s famous Edgbaston ground and we’ll be there to give you detailed updates.

At Coventry Stadium, the rugby sevens finals will take place. Australia and Fiji face off for the women’s gold medal, tonight’s men’s final will be decided in the morning. Fiji, two-time Olympic champions, look solid.

england Laura Kenny will return to Lee Valley VeloPark for the points race in track cycling, while her compatriot peated adam is the hot favorite for gold in the 100m breaststroke in the pool.

Elsewhere in the Pool, Australia Emma McKeon to set a national Commonwealth Games medal record if she wins gold in the women’s 50m freestyle, while Olympic gold medalists South Africa Chad le Clos and Tatjana cobbler will lead the pack in the women’s 200m breaststroke heats.