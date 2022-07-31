Fashion
K-Drama Meets Telenovela In “Love And Noraebang” Podcast Series
The K-pop craze has spread beyond music to invade movies, TV shows and fashion. Now, podcasts are also coming into the picture. At a time when fiction series in audio format are multiplying, a new podcast series entitled Love and Noraebang intends to ride the K-drama trend, while adding a touch of telenovela to the mix. And it’s a combination that attracts Hollywood stars.
Romantic comedies are no longer just the domain of movies and streaming platforms. With the success of audio formats, both on social media and on platforms like Netflix, the entertainment world is also embracing audio. Indeed, more and more series are launched in the form of a podcast. This format notably found its audience during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the filming of television shows stopped in Hollywood, forcing productions to adapt.
This new podcast series, titled Love and Noraebang, combines all the ingredients that have sealed the success of Korean culture in mainstream entertainment, where it is currently on the rise in movies, series and with K-pop groups like BTS. To this, the show adds inspiration from telenovelas, the famous Latin American soap operas, often with corny stories.
The new production will tell the turbulent love story between Jaesun, the heir to a Korean chaebol, and Ana, a Mexican-American entrepreneur. Their romance blossoms in Los Angeles during a noreabang session, a Korean version of karaoke. But everything changes when Jaesun has to return to South Korea to do his two-year military service.
The cast includes Francia Raísa, already seen in the spin-off how i met your father on Disney+, and Justin H. Min of The Umbrella Academy. The couple enters the main roles of the series as a cross-cultural couple. Actor Randall Park (Fresh off the boat, Wanda Vision) lends his voice to the story as a narrator. In addition to its diverse cast, mirroring the storyline, the series will also feature K-pop and Latin music to better immerse audiences in its characters’ cultures.
“I’m so excited to be a part of Love and Noraebang, a show that mixes two of the most beloved television formats in the world: K-drama and telenovela,” Randall Park told Variety. “It was energizing to work on a project with such a diverse and creative team. I can’t wait for audiences to hear the city of LA tell the love story of Ana and Jaesun,” he continued.
The Love and Noraebang The podcast series consists of 10 episodes and is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcast. You can also stream it on the series website here.
This story was published via AFP Relaxnews
