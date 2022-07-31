Laredoan has designs featured by an international fashion company

A Laredoan native has reached a milestone in his fashion career as his work is featured in a Famous Footwear fashion campaign thanks to a partnership with his university and British footwear and clothing brand Dr. Martens.

Jude Hinojosa is a fashion designer and artist from the Laredo area. Recently, Hinojosa had the opportunity to showcase their designs in the Dr. Martenss All Access Summer campaign. This allowed them to take their designs and career to a new level while completing their Masters program at Central Saint Martins in London.

Hinojosa was one of five students chosen for this opportunity.

As a native of Gateway City, Hinojosa explored their culture and taste for music with the aim of creating several fashion items that allowed them to internationalize their clothing. The designs featured in the campaign are based on their memories of their summer vacations they had with their family in Texas and the Laredo area.

Hinojosas fashion designs also focus on creating non-binary clothing from upcycled men’s clothing that is salvaged from charity shops, giving clothes a second chance and a new chance to be worn. Upcycling is taking old or vintage clothes and turning them into something better than their original design.

The Central Saint Martins fashion program is internationally recognized for its creativity, innovative and independent teaching, and network of fashion insiders. Its alumni have shaped the global fashion industry, from household names such as Alexander McQueen, Kim Jones and Stella McCartney, to changemakers like Grace Wales Bonner, Nensi Dojaka, Craig Green and Phoebe Philo.

My recycled menswear comes from a non-binary perspective, Hinojosa said. I am not binary. I always was. But for much of my life, I had to live a cis male lifestyle. It wasn’t my truth, but even though I tried my best to be part of a world I couldn’t connect to by heart, I witnessed the softer side of masculinity – sensitivity. as well as the lack of expression.

Hinojosa said these emotions found as they try to discover themselves provide new options in menswear by taking pre-existing men’s clothing and transforming them into emotional yet familiar pieces. According to Hinojosa, the clothes are meant to serve as choices or even inspiration for people who want to represent their style more faithfully to themselves.

Working for Dr. Martens has been a great experience, Hinojosa said. They allowed me to express my creativity in menswear as I see it and gave me the opportunity to pair my look with such an iconic shoe brand. I woke up to an email with the news. Although that might sound a little disappointing, it meant the world to me!

Hinojosa said the partnership with the international fashion design company will eventually help them be more successful in their careers as they pursue their master’s degree. They said one of the best things about the opportunity was the fact that such a great brand allowed them to express themselves through clothing as well.

Dr. Martens gave me an international platform to show my work and express myself as a designer, Hinojosa said. Their support will be something I will cherish and look back on as I continue to solidify the foundations of my career. The expression of my creativity is essential.

Hinojosa said her goal is to create a brand that is true to the ethics she lives by. According to Hinojosa, those ethics are sustainability with recycling, expanding men’s clothing options, and supporting the work of non-binary contributors, women, and allies.

I plan to mix menswear and art,” Hinojosa said. Ultimately, I want to be immersed in the fashion world as a direct contributor with my ideas. I am very open to seeing where life takes me, however, my goal is to design my experiences and offer them to anyone who resonates with them.

For the classic rock lover, Hinojosa said the music of the 1950s and 1960s was the inspiration for their fashion designs. They said songs like The Twist by Chubby Checker and Baby Love by The Supremes spark happy memories of summer vacations with their family.

Music ignites the emotions that I use in my process, Hinojosa said. If each work is impacted by different inspirations, the basis of my pieces is coherent: memory, emotion, self-expression.”

They said all of their memories are what they delve into when trying to come up with a new design. They also said that wearing clothes is also about creating memories.

For me, clothes are all about memory, Hinojosa said. Wear a physical piece that represents a moment in your life. Recycling second-hand clothes retains what we cherish from the past and (can) become part of us as we create new memories now and in the future.

Besides music, Hinojosa said the culture of their hometown of Laredo also helped them structure several elements as they feel memories represent the individual and help shape who the individual is and what they wear.

I was born and raised in Laredo where I had the privilege of experiencing a blend of American and Mexican traditions, Hinojosa said. It was in my hometown that I first experienced the joys of comic book stores, ropa usada warehouses, pinatas swinging from trees, and the sounds of Matachines in December. One of my favorite things to do while visiting is to walk around the city center and visualize the past. Seeing me as a child shopping with my parents. Think of those who walked the same streets a century ago and imagine what Laredo looked like through their eyes. It is my memories of the city that inspire me in what I do.

Hinojosa said their main inspiration for their designs was thinking about summer, as it always brings back memories of family vacations.

Get all married in the car and turn on the radio station while you’re on the road, Hinojosa said. There would be a certain point where the station would become static. It was our signal that we left the city limits. Wed searches for the 1950s/1960s rock ‘n’ roll station that the radio would pick up as we neared San Antonio. However, we would never remember where the station was on the radio, so we paced back and forth between the sizzling noise and random music until we found it!

We are always so excited because when we heard the music we knew summer had officially started for us! For my look, I wanted to capture that memory with pieces that would move with the wearer and allow for bursts of vibrant color, whether on a walk or a dance!”

For anyone interested in purchasing the fashion apparel created by Hinojosa, they are currently creating a collection that will be available for purchase next year. They told people to keep their eyes peeled for when their clothes will go on sale.

Hinojosa and their fashion designs can be followed through their Instagram account @jude_hino_josa.