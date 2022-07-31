Dates, start times and TV details

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games promises absolutely stellar triathlon action, and we’ve got all the bases covered with our unique TV guide.

With superstars like Flora Duffy, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee and Hayden Wilde leading terrific pitches, it was always going to be special. And so far, it hasn’t disappointed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the remaining stellar action.

What time do the races start?

Both the women’s and men’s individual races took place on Friday July 29, with England’s Alex Yee winning the men’s gold and Bermudian Flora Duffy retaining her women’s title in spectacular fashion.

Sunday July 31, 2022 sees the rest of the action, with the Mixed Team Relay and Paratri action.

The PTVI Men’s Race is underway at 1101 local time (1201 CET, 0601 ET) with the PTVI women leaving five minutes later at 11:06 a.m.

The Mixed team relay brings the tri action to a spectacular climax on Sunday afternoon, the start time for this is 1431 UK / 1531 CET / 0931 ET.

All individual races are over the Sprint distance of the triathlon – full breakdown to come.

How can I watch on TV and stream live?

All races will be broadcast live in the UK by the BBC – the national broadcaster.

The Games begin on Thursday July 28 and end 11 days later on Monday August 8. In the meantime, the BBC will broadcast over 200 hours of live coverage.

Coverage will be available on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with more live action available on BBC iPlayer and Red Button.

The Seven Network will provide coverage in Australia while Sky TV is the go-to option in New Zealand. CBC Sports has the call in Canada and SuperSport will air coverage in South Africa.

The Olympic Channel will air a daily highlights show in the United States – starting each day at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can also follow our special live blog – with updates, colorways and analysis – starting at 10:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

Sprint triathlon distance: break down

You can check out our detailed guide to all the triathlon distances here, but here’s the breakdown of what triathletes will face at Sutton Park in Birmingham.

All individual races will take place over this dizzying distance of the Sprint, which means:

Races begin with a 750m swim

Then the action switches to two wheels for a 20km bike stage

Then the races end with a 5km race

The Sprint distance in case you were wondering is exactly half the Olympic distance for all legs. So much shorter than what you saw in Tokyo last summer.

The distances for the mixed relay in Birmingham (there is a full guide to this format here) are as follows:

Who is running at Birmingham 2022?

You can check out the latest start lists and bib numbers for Friday’s two big races – the men’s individual with Yee vs. Wilde and the women’s individual with Duffy vs. Taylor-Brown.

If it’s predictions you’re looking for, fear not, our John Levison has analyzed the fields forensically like never before. He offered his podium picks for the men’s and women’s individual races, paratriathlon and mixed team relay:

There are some great rivalries to look forward to, with Team England Olympic silver medalist Taylor-Brown taking on Bermuda Olympic champion Duffy in the women’s race.

The men’s field meanwhile is led by the two superstars of 2022 so far – England’s Yee and New Zealand’s Wilde. Between them, they have won all four world triathlon events this year. You can click here for everything you need to know about their growing rivalry.

2022 Commonwealth Games favorites Alex Yee and Hayden Wilde hug after WTCS Yokohama in May (Pic – World Triathlon).

However, the interest will extend beyond these four Olympic medalists. The women’s individual race, for example, will also feature the in-form duo of Beth Potter (Scotland) and Sophie Coldwell (England), while 2013 world champion Non Stanford hopes to add the silver medal that Leanda Cave won for Wales 20 years ago in Manchester.

The paratriathlon event features the world’s highest ranked PTVI athlete, Dave Ellis (guided by Luke Pollard), while the mixed team relay has become a fan favorite among triathlon enthusiasts and the general public alike jock. The England team will start as favorites to reclaim the title they won eight years ago in Glasgow.

Former Commonwealth Games Triathlon Winners

This will be the fifth time the triathlon has been a full-medal event at the Commonwealth Games, having made its debut 20 years ago in Manchester.

Commonwealth Games Triathlon Champions – Women

Manchester 2002 Carol Montgomery (CAN)

Melbourne 2006 – Emma Snowsill (Australia)

Glasgow 2014 – Jodie Stimpson (ENG)

Gold Coast 2018 – Flora Duffy (BER)

Birmingham 2022 – Flora Duffy (BER)

Commonwealth Games Triathlon Champions – Men

Manchester 2002 Simon Whitfield (CAN)

Melbourne 2006 – Brad Kahlefeldt (Australia)

Glasgow 2014 – Alistair Brownlee (ENG)

Gold Coast 2018 – Henry Schoeman (RSA)

Birmingham 2022 – Alex Yee (ENG)

Commonwealth Games Triathlon Champions – Mixed Team Relay

Glasgow 2014 – England team

Gold Coast 2018 – Team Australia

Commonwealth Games Triathlon Champions – Paratriathlon

Gold Coast 2018 (PTWC) – Joe Townsend (ENG) and Jade Jones (ENG)

When is a good time for a Sprint distance triathlon?

If you are new to triathlon then one thing you will find missing in short distance races is the references to personal bests/championship records/world records.

The nuances of each specific course and terrain mean it’s impossible to really set meaningful times against each other. If you don’t want to compare anything, you have to look at his positions, as well as the time gaps to other athletes. This is what tells the true story of the race.

That said, we can give you a rough guide. Given that we will have four of the six Olympic medalists racing in Birmingham, the pace at the front of the pack will be as fierce as any international race.

The Elite men will swim the 750m approx. nine minutes, complete the 20km cycle in around 28 minutes and finish with a 5km run in nearly 14 minutes. Add the swim-to-bike (T1) and bike-to-run (T2) transitions, and the winner will likely close the line in about 53 minutes, plus or minus a minute either way.

Not too much of a difference for the Elite women, where the overall win time will likely be around five minutes, seeing the gold medalist break the tape at or slightly below the one hour mark.