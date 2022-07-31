Alex Crane Bo Shorts Review: Why We Love Them





At T&C, we pride ourselves on our strong sense of quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you insight into pieces they just can’t live without. I will go straight to the point: I to like linen. Linen sheets, linen dresses, linen pants, etc. If there was a spokesperson for laundry, it would be me. Soft, airy and cool, there’s just something about the fabric that feels so luxurious every time it’s put on. So when the Coastal Grandmother trend started making the rounds on TikTok earlier this spring and was coined the Summer 2022 aesthetic, I knew it was finally a social media trend I could follow. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about (but chances are you do), the Coastal Grandmother trend encapsulates all things coastal living and laid-back beach style a la your favorite female protagonists in Nancy Meyers movies. So think: white shirts, caftans, straw hats, cream-colored clothes and, of course, light linens. More Town and Country This summer so far, I’ve already added five new linen pieces to my wardrobe and one of the must-haves is a pair of shorts from Alex Crane. The sustainable Brooklyn-based brand recently launched a women’s version of its men’s bestseller Bo Shorts and they are truly essential for nailing the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic. Alex Crane Bo Shorts | Bone As is, everything about the brand embodies the trend of their about page literally says “the breeze is a spirit” but these lightweight stockings really take the cake for me. They come in three Coastal Grandmother-approved colorways: rust, blue and white striped, and bone, which I decided to try for myself. The best way to describe them is the material linen dreams are made of. Simple and simple yet cute and comfy, the Bo Shorts are made from 100% sustainably grown French linen and washed with eco-friendly biodegradable enzymes, giving them that soft feel to the touch that I can’t. not get tired of it. of. They feature a drawstring waist and split hem at the leg opening that provide full range of motion for ultimate all-day comfort, plus three pockets that can hold your wallet, keys, telephone and other daily tchotchkes. They’re great for the beach, but I find they’re even greater on sweltering days in the city when I just can’t stand anything clinging to me. Beyond that, shorts are easy, casual, and don’t require much thought. I slip them on with a short-sleeve button-down shirt, ribbed tee or tank top, and I instantly feel put together and like my best coastal grandma at just 26 years old. Plus, their reasonable price of $78 makes them not too much of a splurge. If that doesn’t convince you to get a pair, I don’t know what will! Sophie Dweck is Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more.

