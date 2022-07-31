Dior enters the gaming world with custom designs for Gran Turismo 7 – WWD





PARIS — The gaming juggernaut continues to make inroads into luxury fashion. Dior said on Saturday that Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear, had designed skins – the items players use to change the look of their avatar – and a custom vintage car for Gran Turismo 7, the latest installment of the company. highly popular Gran Turismo series of racing simulation video games developed by Japanese studio Polyphony Digital. “This dialogue between Dior and the video game world is a renewed invitation to push the boundaries of creativity and imagination,” said Jones. Sketch of the Diorizon shoe designed by Dior menswear artistic director Kim Jones for the Gran Turismo 7 video game. Courtesy of Dior The announcement comes as the rise of the Metaverse blurs the traditional lines between luxury and entertainment. Louis Vuitton was one of the first brands to get into the game in 2019, when it signed a partnership with Riot Games, the creator of the popular online multiplayer video game League of Legends, which included skins and a capsule ready-to-wear collection designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. More recently, Balenciaga unveiled its fall 2021 collection in a video game titled Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow, and teamed up with Epic Games’ Fortnite in a fashion partnership that also straddled the physical and digital worlds. , with both skins and real parts. Meanwhile, Gucci lifted the curtain in May on Gucci Town, a permanent destination on the online gaming platform and game creation system Roblox. The space includes the Gucci Store, a store where visitors can purchase digital Gucci items to collect or equip Roblox avatars. The gaming market was valued at $198.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $340 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9% between 2022 and 2027, according to a report by the Indian company. market information and consultancy Mordor Intelligence. . Dior’s inaugural virtual capsule collection, which will be unveiled August 25 in Gran Turismo 7, includes a yellow and gray jumpsuit, matching gloves, reinterpreted Diorizon shoes and a blue and gray helmet. The creations incorporate the brand’s signature Dior Oblique motif, as well as the CD Diamond initials and a “Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne” patch. The Dior pilot outfit and the customized vintage car designed by Kim Jones for the Gran Turismo 7 video game. Courtesy of Dior The vintage Italian sports car, a De Tomaso Mangusta, is adorned with the number 47, a reference to the year 1947, when Christian Dior held his first fashion show, launching the famous New Look. “Dior is delighted to enter the world of video games through our collaboration on Gran Turismo 7, the latest installment in this iconic series, which propels the famous innovation of the house a little further into the future with this exciting rapprochement between virtual fashion and the immersive digital experience,” said Pietro Beccari, President and CEO of Christian Dior Couture. Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., said the game maker and the luxury brand share an appreciation for meticulous design. “Dior’s elegant combination of innovation and nostalgia, coupled with their attention to detail, aligns closely with our approach to the world of Gran Turismo. Coming together for this collaboration was very natural, and it was a pleasure to work with the talented team of designers from Dior to bring the story of their iconic brand into our virtual world through this capsule collection,” said Yamauchi, the creator of the game. A Hollywood video game adaptation is in the works, slated for release in 2023. Dior set foot in the metaverse by broadcasting its spring men’s show live for the first time in May on Horizon Venues, the digital experience platform that allows viewers to participate in exclusive events through a virtual reality headset. Meta Quest and Meta’s Horizon Venues app. The vintage car customized by Dior in front of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in the Gran Turismo 7 video game. Courtesy of Dior

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-designer-luxury/dior-kim-jones-designs-virtual-capsule-skins-car-gran-turismo-game-1235265123/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos