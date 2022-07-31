The Refashioning: Men, Masculinity & Fashion – PAUSE Online





The gender divide in fashion begins in early childhood when blue was said to be for boys and pink for girls. Our society’s inherent fixation on gender has informed the purchasing decisions of many men, leaving them to reject any form of clothing that does not meet accepted masculine ideals. However, fashion and masculinity have always been intimately linked. While modern menswear emphasizes athletic build, height, and other attributes that attribute to what we call masculinity. Throughout history, the structures around what is and isn’t masculine weren’t so rigid. Before having the undisputed uniform of sober suits and confident silhouettes that easily distinguish the feminine from the masculine, the ancient Greeks wore formless clothing, so did the Romans and trousers as a concept were not introduced until much later. in time. In today’s fashion industry, the focus on what is and isn’t masculine has moved completely away from the rigid and restrictive ideals of the past. Progressive designers such as Grace Wales Bonner, Liam Hodges and Bianca Saunders, to name a few, are dispelling toxic ideals of masculinity by using fashion to challenge what menswear has to say about masculinity. . As a result, nonsubmissive menswear has emerged that takes a stand against the traditional inflexible idea of ​​what masculinity should be. Using sheer fabrics, betting on softness and prettiness, and doing away with traditional lines of masculinity, these designers reminded us that there are myriad ways to dress the male body, offering a welcome escape from codified silhouettes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pausemag.co.uk/2022/07/pause-highlights-men-masculinity-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

