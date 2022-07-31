Can the Nike Style concept store launch a wave of genderless fashion in China?





US sportswear giant Nike will soon release its latest extended reality (XR) retail concept Nike-StyleIn Shanghai, China this fall Genderless sports clothes, shoes and accessories are the main features. This follows in the footsteps of Nike's global debut with their first gender-neutral store in the Korean capital of Seoul in early July, which offers visitors a new shopping experience that Retail therapy is combined with art installations, augmented reality and a content studio. A customizable background for customers to use when creating content for social media posts has been created. Image: Xiaohongshu As well as being a remixed expression of sports retail culture that blurs the line between physical and digital, the store also aims to blur the line between male and female sportswear. An allusion to the concept of a unique sporting lifestyle for all. Launching the concept store in China would be a wise step for Nike given that the country's youth, for the most part, post 95In recent years, many people have started to wear neutral clothes.. Image: Xiaohongshu It is partly due. growing awareness of gender equality fueled by social movements for women's and LGBTQ+ rights among young Chinese. Such societal dynamics have also been reflected in the country's fashion, with degendering being one of the emerging consumer trends in China's Gen Z demographic. China's gender-neutral fashion market sector is said to have seen a 340% increase in 2021According a report by CBNData, China's leading enterprise data analytics platform. The genderless clothing market has seen women grow twice as fast as men, with a consumption rate of 468%. Additionally, the emerging fashion trend has also been gaining momentum in the Chinese digital space with Xiaohongshu, China's largest lifestyle sharing platform. Growth doubled in publications under the gender-neutral fashion labelwhich is mainly driven by young residents of major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, where people are more open to embracing a new ideology regarding gender identity.

