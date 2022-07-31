Stacey Solomon reveals cute matching dress her daughter wore to the wedding

Rose was a mini me of her mom! (Photo: Rex/Instagram)

Stacey Solomon showed off the adorable matching dress her baby girl Rose wore on her wedding day to fiancé Joe Swash.

The Loose Woman panelist and former X Factor star, 32, married 40-year-old EastEnders actor Joe last weekend at their Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

Their fairytale wedding finally came together after pandemic-related delays and the couple’s decision to wait a bit longer after Stacey fell pregnant with Rose, with the couple sharing photos from the magical day on the social networks.

TV star Stacey’s stunning dress has been revealed, featuring a corset top, long flowing skirt and draped details on the arms.

Having previously shared on Instagram that the Roses dress was going to be made from the cutouts of her dress, as she snapped a photo of her daughter’s adorable wedding shoes that matched hers by adding a bow, Stacey finally revealed the two outfits side by side. side.

Uploading a black and white clip of the two dresses hanging next to each other from a beam in the house, the skirt of the 10-month-old Roses little dress was found to match the sparkly material of the Roses dress. her mother, with a satin top and bow.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter wrote in the caption: I hung mine and Roses wedding dresses in my bedroom and every time I walk in to go to bed my heart breaks.

Her dress was made from offcuts of mine. I would wear it every day if it was socially acceptable, she admitted.

The generous newlyweds revealed they were donating their wedding decorations to charities, shelters and organisations, as Stacey asked her 5.3million followers for information on anywhere that night she needed offered following their marriage.

Joe and Stacey, pictured here in May before the Baftas, tied the knot last weekend (Picture: Instagram/staceysolomon)

The Barnados charity has already benefited from tents, tubes and mini tables, which were used to create a small pickle section at the wedding.

Stacey previously said that a big part of their special day was dedicated to their loved ones who are no longer there in particular, Joe’s late father and his late grandfather.

She wrote on social media: The most special day we ever wanted to end. We love you all and the special community we’ve built so much here and can’t wait to share these moments with you.

Stacey revealed glimpses of their special day on social media (Photo: Instagram/staceysolomon)

Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and my father too. Much of our wedding day was dedicated to how this had a huge effect on them and how difficult it is, even to this day, to deal with.

Joe and Staceyengaged in December 2020and share two-year-old son Rex and little Rose together, who wasborn on October 4thStacey’s 32nd birthday.

Stacey is also mother to sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, ninefrom previous relationshipswhile Joe is the father of a 15-year-old son, Harry, with his former fiancé.

