Stunning James Webb Space Telescope photo is now a dress

The clearest and most detailed image of the distant universe never taken, captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), was released on July 11, 2022.
This image, dubbed Webb’s first deep field, captures a scene brimming with the oldest galaxies scientists have ever seen. Now this revolutionary image is celebrated through fashion.
Since the big reveal of the first science-grade photos from the JWST, astrophysicists have gained valuable insight into what some of the universe’s earliest stars and galaxies looked like. Instantly becoming a new favorite image for many around the world, the first First Deep Field infrared color photo freezes a moment in the early universe, specifically the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. Its jagged, shimmering galaxies form a work of art. captivating art, which a company has transformed into a ravishing galactic dress.
In a project combining its two passions – science and clothing – fashion label Svaha has launched a new JWST-themed collection, featuring a dress, top and cardigan. The cotton material of each of these items is fully covered with the NASA image, depicting just a tiny speck of outer space in fascinating detail.
The JWST dress was highly sought after by Svaha customers, according to the brand. “As soon as NASA released the photo, our social media was inundated with requests from our customers to capture the image on a dress,” the Svaha founder and CEO said. Jaya Iyer said in a statement (opens in a new tab).
“The image is so beautiful; we just had to do it! So we created these beautiful designs for people to wear and own a piece of history!” Iyer added.
Before the JWST, its previous pioneer, the Hubble Space Telescope, had a more limited spectrum of infrared wavelengths it could observe in the universe, according to NASA. Webb vs Hubble Comparison Page (opens in a new tab). On board the JWST, which launched in December 2021, is an instrument called the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam).
NIRCam’s infrared sensors allow the telescope to look further into space than ever before. To create the pattern displayed on the dress, the light that reached the telescope took so long to penetrate the solar system that the resulting shapes represent the universe when it was less than a billion years old.
In order to replicate these crisp details and true proportions exactly, the popular JWST image has been digitally printed onto the dress fabric (95% cotton and 5% lycra). Its style features short sleeves and a flared, knee-length skirt with sewn-in waist pockets for practicality.
The NASA design covers the entire dress as the photo is duplicated on both the top and skirt section, mirrored near the waist. This aspect shows the impressive image to both the viewer and the wearer, providing a vertical image on the skirt when despised by the latter.
Iyer originally launched the Svaha brand to merge fashion and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), with one goal being to eradicate the idea that people had to choose between women’s clothing and scientific themes. .
Each of the items in Webb’s First Deep Field clothing collection has been produced in sizes ranging from XS to 5XL. Available for pre-order on Swaha USA website (opens in a new tab), the dress is priced at $79.99, with the cheaper top and cardigan selling for $44.99 each. For those pre-ordering these dresses, they should ship to customers by the end of September 2022.
