Best cosplay from My Dress-Up Darling

With the amount of detail poured into the various cosplays depicted in My darling dressing, it would not be absurd to think that Marin Kitagawa’s favorite inspirations actually exist in reality. However, every storyline featured was created solely for the benefit of the series, though many fans would love to binge-watch. Flower Princess Blaze!!play through the slippery girls adventures and pour over SuccIDK for full My darling dressing live!







Marin’s passion for all things Otaku is underscored whenever the topic of cosplay comes up, especially whenever Wakana Gojo asks for more information about the character she wants to emulate. Gojo works tirelessly to help Marin, Juju and Shinju Inui make their cosplay dreams come true in this refreshing romantic comedy available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

6 Veronique the Gyaru

Marin’s idolization of one of his favorite sharp-toothed video game characters, Prisoner Veronica, is a reference to the old school Japanese ganguro subculture, derived from the popular Gyaru movement of the 90s. embrace Gyaru prioritize avoiding the norm and challenging acceptable standards of beauty (taking the average Japanese woman as the ideal). These ladies emphasize their differences with dark skin tones, dramatic makeup and overly sexualized outfits; rebels par excellence with a cause.

Unfortunately, what could be called feminist ideology had a perverse effect, as the subjects’ skin was rarely naturally tanned and the darker tones were often enhanced with cosmetics. This causes Gyaru to be easily classified as “blackface”, an offensive, racially motivated, outdated comedy technique originating in 19th century America.

Seemingly oblivious to their insults, Marin and Gojo continue with their Veronica cosplay plans until the question of the ‘underboob’ comes to light. Although fans won’t see Veronica’s version of Marin in action, this particular cosplay does appear in the intro scene for all 12 episodes, providing adequate fan service (and insults) in the process.





5 Black Lobelia from Flower Princess Blaze!!

With its strong Sailor Moon vibes, Flower Princess Blaze!! takes full advantage of the Magic Girl genre and is expected to be a huge hit in the My darling dressing kingdom. The main antagonist of the series is Black Lobelia, aka Neon Nikado, Shion’s older sister. As another character who yearns for Soma’s affections, the former Magical Girl Flower Princess’ heart (and Flower Jewel) is blackened with rejection, inspiring her evil intentions and turning the Magic Girl into a dark vixen and the Shion’s nemesis.

Marin’s flawless cosplay is only flawed by her excited expressions, as the young girl is apparently unable to keep a straight face for very long. Gojo shows off his skills by including a cap adorned with a fleur-de-lis, with matching jacket and accessories. Despite Marin’s over-exciting and unprofessional behavior, the girls manage to capture some good recreations of scenes, and this will likely be the first of many collabs to come!

4 Blaze Princess Flower Black Lily!!

After being blown away by Marin’s Shizuku cosplay, Sajuna, better known as Juju, stalks Gojo to order a Black Lily outfit and then finds herself roped into a collab piece with her new group of friends. Sajuna’s passion for cosplay becomes evident when his love for magical girls is revealed, which young Juju once believed to be real. Heartbroken by the truth, Juju realized that her dreams could (almost) come true through cosplay.

In order to accurately portray her favorite characters, Juju is very particular about her choice of cosplay, often dismissing her true desires based on her body type. Having such a small physique limits Juju’s options, but makes her the perfect choice for younger, adorable magical girl roles.

In Flower Princess Blaze!!, Black Lily, aka Shion Nikado, is in love with the emotionally unavailable character Sakuya (who is secretly involved with Soma, cosplayed by Shinju). Shion and her sister, Neon, have a tumultuous relationship, as their own internal battles with grief fuel the toxicity of their relationship. The once happy and optimistic Magical Girl Flower Princess finally succumbs to the dark side and becomes Black Lily in the emotional scene that Marin and Juju recreate at the hospital.





3 Soma-oniichan from Flower Princess Blaze!!

The most surprising cosplay of all is Shinju’s portrayal of Soma Tengeji, the beloved male protagonist of Flower Princess Blaze!! Soma is the love interest of both Sakuya and Neon (although his affections are only reciprocated for the former) and comes across as the show’s chad. Shinju was quite intimidated by the idea of ​​dressing up as such a desirable character, let alone a man, and would never have taken on the task without Gojo’s encouragement.

Other than Marin’s Veronica incident, Shinju’s cosplay is the only other instance where the character wasn’t chosen based on body type, but instead stemmed from pure passion. Although she’s fairly well-endowed, Shinju’s gender-specific cosplay is successfully executed (for the most part) thanks to the girl’s towering stature. Shinju will likely appear again in a male outfit, after practicing his Chest Binding Technique!





2 Shizuku-tan from slippery girls 2

The first official cosplay of the series is dedicated to Marin’s favorite character, Shizuku Kuroe, from the erotic video game titled Saint Slippery’s Academy for Girls – Young Girls of the Humiliation Club: Debauched Miracle Life 2. As the first attempt at human-sized clothing, this is arguably the most intricate outfit Gojo has made so far, with many multiple layers of fabric and ruffles using various techniques, all thrown into one look. Fans are waiting for 5 full episodes to finally see this look, and as the first official cosplay of My darling dressingit does not disappoint!

Marin surprises everyone with her total commitment to cosplay when she shaves her eyebrows without hesitation (because their original shape didn’t conform to Shizuku’s requirements.) While Marin’s Shizuku-tan cosplay could be the One of his most iconic looks, the outfit comes with its flaws that may not be outwardly noticeable, but greatly affect Marin’s performance abilities. While it was Marin’s fault for wearing an extra NuBra, Gojo’s choice of material compounded his overheating issues, hampering the cosplay experience and causing them to leave the event early.





1 Succubus Liz-kyun from SuccIDK

It is difficult to say whether Marin IDK dry the cosplay is a fan favorite due to the execution of the outfit or the success of Season 1 Episode 11 in terms of the wow factor. Either way, Marin as a chocolate-loving vixen is arguably one of her most popular cosplays to date, based on a slice-of-life manga depicting the comical relationship between a sleepy succubus and her hardworking ward. , Kaname. While most of the sewing skills are only applied to the top half of Marin’s ensemble, his jacket, wings, and tail are impeccably crafted with the elaborate detailing that fans have come to expect from Gojo.

For once, Gojo had to get creative with producing original content for Marin’s cosplay, as the chibi drawing style of the SuccIDK manga didn’t provide enough detail for a complete look. Gojo had to fill in the gaps by playing the character of Liz and creating a unique design for Marin to wear, successfully adding her own style to the sultry outfit. To recreate the SuccIDK setting, the pair conveniently end up in a Love Hotel with a room that (apparently) looks a lot like Kaname-kun’s. Marin and Gojo get carried away just as the succubus is officially unleashed and things get too hot for either of them to handle.

