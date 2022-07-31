adventures with crinolines | News, Sports, Jobs

Every year hundreds of words are added to the English language. New words with new uses are added to our language. That being said, the words are also removed from use. One of those words that I’m sure most young people don’t know is the word crinoline.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with this word, I will try to explain it. A crinoline was a half slip that was worn under your skirt or dress to make it fuller. Those of us in those days loved our crinolines and enjoyed wearing them. They made us feel very elegant. In fact, you often wore more than one for that added effect.

I had on a very loose navy blue satin skirt under which I always wore a crinoline. Of course, I needed a lot of room to be able to sit. It also caused a problem with my outerwear. My coat wasn’t big enough to go over it. I had to leave my coat open when I was wearing my crinoline.

At least crinolines were better than hoop skirts. I’ve never worn one, but I know they’ve caused a myriad of problems for those who have. You had to be very careful when you sat down or you risked having your skirt pulled up over your head. I remember my nephew’s date wearing one to prom. They stopped here to show us their attire. I wondered how she was going to move all evening. It was a struggle for her to get in the car without her dress hanging out.

I remember one particular evening when my crinoline was definitely an inconvenience. After our Class Night celebration, we wanted to go bowling. We were a whole bunch.

I had worn a crinoline with my dress. I wore it down the aisles and settled in to start bowling. I couldn’t go bowling in this crinoline. It got stuck as I tried to push my way into the lane.

I disappeared into the ladies’ room and took off my crinoline. I picked it up and took it to the car. Now I was ready to go bowling! It was amazing the difference this small gesture made. My score has improved a lot.

The same thing happened during our prom. I wore a crinoline to make my dress stand out, but ended up taking it off for the after party. It was just too much to handle. I wanted to be comfortable when we started making breakfast at my friend’s house. I couldn’t cook in this crinoline.

I also had a long crinoline that went under the dresses. I wore one to my prom. It was a whole night. I had been in a car accident a few days before the event. My date lived here while I was in Fredonia. His sister thought he heard my name mentioned on the news, so he ended up calling to find out how I was doing. My maiden name was not easy to pronounce and most of the time it was murdered in the process.

Another friend also had an accident and she was on crutches. They called us “Crash and Kickstand”. At least we didn’t miss the big event. My date brought me blue carnations to match my black and blue eyes! He had to wait longer while they dyed the flowers.

My last experience with a crinoline was on my wedding day. I had a crinoline to wear under my wedding dress. It wasn’t particularly loose, but it showed off the dress. I paid it before we left for our overnight trip. When my daughter wore the dress for her wedding, she also wore the crinoline. I don’t remember that it caused him any discomfort.

While I’m on the subject, I need to include another missing item – the shoulder pads. In the late 80s and early 90s, shoulder pads were all the rage. There are lots of pictures of me in outfits with big shoulder pads. Although I thought they looked good, I’m relieved they’re out of fashion. I still have a few outfits, but I took off the shoulder pads. As for the crinolines, I was also grateful to lose them as well.

Clothes are so much more comfortable these days. Fortunately, my second wedding dress did not include a crinoline!

Yes, friends, this idea came from my reading. I saw an article about a hoop skirt and it sparked all these memories. May it bring back good memories for you.

Ann Swanson writes from her home in Russell, Pennsylvania. Contact [email protected]