Fashion designer; fentanyl pills; crypto

BROCKTON A Brockton business owner allegedly used $1.5 million in COVID relief funds for his own benefit, including buying cryptocurrency according to the Department of Justice.
Middleboro U12 players celebrated after defeating Hanover in the Section 2 title match to advance to the state tournament in Braintree.
After being shot by the Brockton Zoning Appeal Board last month, Rockwood Reality Trust is still planning to build at least three lots off Bellevue Avenue. a former Brockton city attorney who represents Rockwood.
Driven by the recovery, a couple from Rockland make fresh homemade mocktails for everyone using a variety of juices and flavors through their small business.
Man caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills dressed as Perc in Brockton gets 2 years
A Boston man was sentenced to two years in prison and three years on probation for possessing hundreds of fentanyl pills disguised as prescription-grade oxycodone intended for distribution, the Justice Department said. The accused, Diamondez Pierre, now 24, was stopped and searched from his vehicle by law enforcement during a traffic stop in Brockton on August 8, 2020. Police recovered a revolver. 38 stolen in New Hampshire, approximately 30 grams of fentany and over a pound and a half of marijuana from Pierre’s vehicle.
Self-taught tauntonartist learns ‘art can pay your bills’ after ‘midlife crisis’ at 25
One man’s life frustrations turned into a literal masterpiece that is now funding a new venture, QuarterKey.Us. Mason Reverdes, 28, a Brockton native now living in Taunton, found himself unemployed during the pandemic and was looking for a new position. After two months of trial and error with a new technique Reverdes learned online, QuarterKey.Us was born.
Easton’s father’s family killed in government. Center collapse files wrongful death lawsuit
The family of the 51-year-old construction worker who died on nine floors in the partial collapse of the Government Center garage in Boston on March 26 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the two contractors John Moriarty & Associates and The HYM Investment Group, LLC. overseeing the garage redevelopment, Thursday. According to the detailed seven-page lawsuit, Peter F. Monsini, a South Easton man, was an employee of JDC Demolition Company, Inc. (JDC Demolition), one of the subcontractors for Moriarty, at the time of the collapse.
Former Stonehill wide receiver signs deal with Boston
Fresh out of Guilford High School in his hometown of Connecticut, Matt Donlan had only one offer to play college baseball. I went to a camp at Stonehill. I played well,” he recalled. “Coach (Pat) Boen saw something in me and he gave me a chance, which I’m forever grateful for because he was pretty much the only one to give me a chance. After a handful of organizations reached out with interest to sign Donlan to an undrafted free agent contract, the answer to most of those questions was yes, especially when the Boston Red Sox called.
Brockton woman leads double life as bespoke designer by day and nurse by night
During the pandemic, Jawanda Evans spent her free time indulging in her childhood hobby of sewing clothes, which led to the opening of Werth by Jem. The showroom located at 33 Dover St., Suite 303, was once a simple idea that was transformed into a real clothing company. The self-taught bespoke fashion designer began her journey at age 11. Evans’ family taught her the basics of sewing and her talent developed over time.
