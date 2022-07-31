Sophie Wessex turns heads in a fitted floral dress and high heels



















Sophie Wessex looked amazing alongside husband Prince Edward at the Commonwealth Games on Friday wearing a floral dress by Peter Pilotto.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are in full swing and we are thrilled to see our favorite family at the special event. It’s gonna be epic! READ: Which royals are attending the 2022 Commonwealth Games? See their itinerary Beginning the weekend, the Count and Countess of Wessex drove to the games on Friday and looked in high spirits when they arrived. Prince Edward attended as vice-president of the Commonwealth Games Federation. Loading player… WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie Sophie looked as gorgeous and flawless as ever accompanying her husband, wearing a stunning floral dress. Pierre Pilotto and her favorite leather espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers. The blonde royal wore her hair in natural waves and neutral makeup highlighted her pretty features. MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games Sophie dazzled in a trendy summer dress Royal fans were quick to react to the Countess’ statement dress, rushing to share their thoughts on the @royalfashionpolice Instagram page. “She looks beautiful in blue,” one fan commented, while another sweetly shared: “I love this dress! Sophie is gorgeous!” “Amazing dress that suits her very well,” agreed a third royal fan. And we have to agree! If you’re looking to channel the Countess’ effortless style, her exact “Cloque midi dress” is sadly sold out, however, this blue “Delilah” midi from Whistles is a stunning doppelganger. Vivid print dress, £169, Whistles BUY NOW Scoop Leather Espadrilles, £159, Penelope Chilvers BUY NOW We love versatile shoes, and Sophie always proves that her classic wedge espadrilles are the ultimate transitional heel from spring to summer. This sleek style is beautifully crafted for Penelope Chilvers by skilled Spanish artisans who specialize in the art of espadrille making. The Wessex were joined by Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will visit sporting venues, attend a series of fixtures and meet with athletes, volunteers and support staff helping out at the Games. This spectacular multi-sport event celebrates the diversity of the 56 member states of the Commonwealth and will be the biggest sporting event on British soil since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. MORE: Royal Style Watch: From Sophie Wessex’s suit to Zara Tindall’s Wimbledon whites There is also an emphasis on inclusivity: unlike the Olympics, there are no separate para-sport events, and all athletes with disabilities are fully integrated into their national team. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

