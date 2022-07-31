Smiley: Follow the dress code religiously | Smiley Ander

Connect with us

Smiley: Follow the dress code religiously

2022-07-31

Here is another story about nuns and restaurants, by Kathleen Schrenk, from New Orleans:

“In 2008, my husband and I bought a condo in the French Quarter and started hanging out at restaurants.

“We were making reservations for Saturday dinner and I really wanted crab cakes from a restaurant in the upper neighborhood.

“My husband said he likes their food, but too many tourists eat there and don’t dress properly, showing up in shorts, t-shirts, even baseball caps that they don’t take off while dining.

“My craving for crab cakes won and we made the reservation.

“When we entered the restaurant, a table of 8-10 nuns talking, laughing and dressed in all the traditional habits was the first thing that caught our eye.

“I turned to my husband and said, ‘Are they dressed enough for you?'”

cold cut

Laura Robertson, of Pine Grove, said: “My husband, Eugene, recounts the time he and my dad, Polk Tiner, went to a restaurant and ordered steaks.

“Dad ordered his rare, and when the waitress brought it over she told him to see if it was rare enough.

“He put his fork in it and said ‘Brrrr’.

“Eugene said the look on the waitress’s face was priceless.”

Speaking of rarity

Arthur Christy says, “I’m amazed none of your other writers know that a rare steak is one that a skilled surgeon could put back on the cow.”

On the half-shell

Tony Falterman, from Napoleonville, said: “All of the recent food submissions have reminded me of an incident when I was very young.

“Armadillos were very rare back then. One of my playmates, the father, killed one. He cleaned it, cooked it and invited several of his friends over for ‘hot turtle sauce’.

“They all ate heartily and congratulated the cook on the delicious meal.

“At that time, he told them that they had eaten armadillo”

(I end the story here. Believe me, you don’t want to know what happened next)

Pete’s Boyfriend

Nick Delaune says, “When Pistol Pete Maravich was a freshman at LSU, I was lucky enough to watch one of his games.

“I went to get his autograph while he was sitting behind the bench during the varsity game. (At that time freshmen couldn’t play in varsity games.)

“He told me he would be happy to sign the back of my ticket if I sat down and talked to him.

“If I remember correctly, he was the one who spoke, as I was an impressed 10-year-old fan. That’s an autograph I still wish I had.”

United States

“To my great sadness, I have to tell everyone that Bâton Rouge is trash,” says Dan Stein.

“I walk my dog ​​Boudreaux daily through neighborhood streets and a nearby park. Trash everywhere. The most infuriating sight is an almost empty park trash can surrounded by trash on the ground.

“It’s as if most people are blind to this affront to beauty that we are blessed to live in.

“So Boudreaux and I make it a point to pick up and dispose of a minimum of 10 pieces of trash on each walk. We usually pick up 25 or more pieces of trash.

“It is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness. But I always curse those who litter.”

Aging process

Bo Bienvenu, from Prairieville, says he saw this “in an email full of wisdom and reality:”

Old age comes at the wrong time. Just when I’ve reached the point where I know everything, I start forgetting everything I know.

So is there a chance?

Terry Grundmann of Kenner says: “I told my boss when I left work on Friday that I was going to pick up a ‘Mega Millions’ lottery ticket.

“So there was a 1 in 303 million chance that I wouldn’t be at work on Monday.”

(Something tells me Terry is at work right now.)

Related Topics: