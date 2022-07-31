Inside Vacheron Constantin’s Bridgehampton dinner with Jayma Cardoso – WWD





“Thank you all for coming out here, especially those from Montauk,” Surf Lodge owner Jayma Cardoso said Friday night. Cardoso had swapped the bustling scene at his Montauk hotel and beach club for a private estate in Bridgehampton, where the nightlife entrepreneur co-hosted an intimate dinner party with Vacheron Constantin. Guests who braved weekend Hamptons traffic – sadly, there are no intercity Blade routes – to partake in the luxury watch festivities included “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Cynthia Rowley and Kit Keenan, and Waris Ahluwalia, whose own brand of tea was featured in mocktails throughout the evening. The Swiss watch brand was in the east for a weekend of activations to unveil its first perpetual calendar ladies’ watches and celebrate its “The Anatomy of Beauty” campaign. The weekend kicked off with cocktails in the property’s manicured garden, accompanied by poolside watch displays, a glorified watch presentation – which found an attentive audience with Liev Schreiber – and a musical performance by Caroline Vreeland, who was back on stage after giving birth to her son. “It’s a pleasure to be back on stage for the first time with you in this beautiful environment with my family here, my friends there,” said Vreeland, who released her album “Notes on Sex and Wine early 2020, shortly after meeting her now husband. “The next song is called ‘Blue Lips’ and it may or may not have to do with drinking a lot of wine, but you can make your own interpretation.” After the Vreeland set, the laid-back crowd sat down for a four-course tent dinner prepared by local chef Yann Nury, with each course inspired by a different Vacheron Constantin watch. (The tomato and caviar dish, for example, is inspired by the Égérie collection – “designed around two intertwining circles, much like the shapes found in this culinary delicacy.”) The Vacheron touch also extended to a mini hedge maze on the property, culminating in a floral installation of the brand’s logo. “Fortunately – or unfortunately – it’s not my house, because the garden requires a lot of work,” joked Alexander Schmiedt, president of the Americas, of the bucolic setting of the weekend-booked Vacheron Constantin Hamptons house. “For Vacheron, it’s always been that beauty is in the detail in everything we do,” Schmiedt added before taking a seat at the long, flower-decorated table next to Gardner; Schreiber, Sandra Ripert and Christina Cuomo were located nearby, and several chandeliers shimmered in the early evening light. ” It’s summer ; it’s the Hamptons. We thought it was the perfect backdrop to launch the [Perpetual Calendar timepiece] in the beauty of the Hamptons with this beautiful home, and with all the colors of nature’s flowers around us that you can see on the watch.” In other words, it was time well spent. Liev Schreiber, Jayma Cardoso and Alexander Schmiedt. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

