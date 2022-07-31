Ciara shows off her toned abs in a hot pink dress as she celebrates the launch of the showcase

Ciara and Russell Wilson commemorated the launch of their brand’s The House of LR&C third showcase by sharing several snaps to her Instagram account on Saturday.

The 36-year-old singer and 33-year-old athlete showed off their launch party looks in some of the photos, and they also included various photos that were taken during the event.

The company’s third store, which launched in 2020, is located at Park Meadows Mall in Denver, where the function was held.

Ciara donned a bright fuchsia-colored sleeveless top that showed off her chiseled arms, along with a matching skirt that featured a significant slit on her left side.

The Grammy-winning performer added an element of elegance to her look with a set of black high-heeled shoes.

The 1, 2 Step singer accessorized several sparkling pieces of jewelry that paired well with the eye-catching tone of her clothes.

Her gorgeous dark brown hair fell to her shoulders and back for the duration of the event.

Wilson opted for a floral print button down shirt while spending time with his wife.

The Denver Broncos quarterback also wore a set of jet black pants and a pair of two-tone leather shoes.

The professional footballer also accessorized a pair of dark sunglasses at the store opening.

The House of LR&C originally launched in 2020 and previously operated on an online-only model.

The couple have since opened stores for their business at Factoria Outlet Mall in Bellevue, Washington, as well as Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington.

The pair opened up about their brand during an interview with voguewhere the athlete talked about the brand’s mission.

“It’s really about how we can take sports, fashion, music and democratize them to create opportunities for the next generation,” he said.

Ciara also noted that she took a liking to learning about the intricacies of running a business.

“Creativity is the easy part, it comes naturally to us, but I enjoyed learning the ins and outs of the business side. We wanted to do it right,” she said.

The performer went on to say that she and her husband want to create positive change with their brand.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to make an impact with The House of LR&C, and that motivates me,” she said.