Next International Championships – Stanford University Athletics

Seven athletes with Stanford ties are competing this week in major international athletics competitions, the Commonwealth Games and the Under-20 World Championships. Three are active cardinals, two are freshmen and two are alumni.

Second year up Udido Onwuzurike representing Nigeria, and rising junior Ky Robinson , from Australia, are competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. They are joined by former Australians Mackenzie Little ’19 and Steven Solomon ’16.

Second year up Garrett Brown competes at the U-20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia with incoming freshmen Juliette Whittaker and Roisin Willis, all of the United States

Last year, Onwuzurike won the U20 World 200m title in Nairobi, Kenya. He will participate in the 100 meter, 200 and 4×100 relays. Stanford record holder in the 100, 200 and 60 indoors, Onwuzurike extends a freshman season in which he placed third in the NCAA 200 outdoor and reached the 200 Championship semifinals world earlier this month, both in Eugene, Oregon.

Knowing his season could be long, the Stanford sprints coach Jarius Cooper kept Onwuzurike on a light competitive schedule during the indoor and outdoor varsity seasons. However, including relays and world competitions, Onwuzurike has run 35 times in 2022 and will enjoy a well-deserved rest when he returns to his hometown of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, before the start of the fall term in late September. .

Ky Robinson . Photo by Spencer Allen/SportsImageWire.com.

Robinson will run the 5,000m and 10,000m in Birmingham. It will be his second meet for the senior Australian national team, following the World Championships, where Robinson finished eighth in his 5,000m heat and missed qualifying for the final by less than three seconds. Robinson, the Stanford record holder in the steeplechase, was the runner-up in the NCAA indoor 5,000m and finished fourth in the NCAA 5,000m outdoor.

Little competes in the javelin. She finished fifth at the World Championships and eighth at the Tokyo Olympics. Little was a two-time NCAA champion and holds the Stanford record.

Solomon competes in the 400m. Six times a member of the Australian national teams (Olympic Games and world championships), Solomon is taking part in his third Commonwealth Games. He is the Stanford record holder in the 400m outdoor and won an NCAA indoor title in the distance medley relay, and was a 2012 Olympic 400m runner-up.

Garrett Brown enters the U20 World Cup with momentum. On July 9, he broke Stanford’s freshman pole vault record of 17-8 (5.41 meters) held by Olympian Toby Stevenson since 1997. Brown jumped 17-9 (5.42) in Chula Vista, California.

Garrett Brown . Photo by John P. Lozano/ISIphotos.com.

The women’s 800m features Whittaker and Willis, two of the greatest high school half-milers of all time. On July 6, Whittaker was named Gatorade National Women’s Track and Field Player of the Year.

“Juliette Whittaker had already established herself as one of the elite middle-distance athletes in the history of the United States prep by qualifying for the 800-meter semifinals at the Olympic Trials of the year. last,” wrote Erik Boal of DyeStat. “But after his one-mile win at the Brooks PR Invitational in June and a pair of sub-two-minute efforts in the 800 last season outdoors, capped off by his national-record high school performance at the USATF U20 Championships in Oregon, she rose through the ranks of the greatest high school female competitor of all time, regardless of gender or event, and is poised to make a significant impact at Stanford as a leader. of one of the deepest recruiting classes in the history of this program.

Whittaker set a competitive record in the 800-meter race at the June USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, clocking 1:59.04 to shave nearly half a second off the previous high school record, set in 2013. Whittaker also ran four of the best American-50 400-meter one-mile prep times in 2022, including the seventh-fastest mile in women’s high school history.

Willis is herself one of the greatest high school girls of all time, breaking the US record in the 800 indoors, winning the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals in the 400 and reaching the Olympic Trials semifinals in the 800 in 2021 after her year. junior.

Whittaker and Willis finished 1-2 at the U20 U.S. Championships and rank first and third in the 800 on the national all-time high school list.

Juliet Whittaker. Photo by Kirby Lee/Sports Image.

* * *

commonwealth games

Birmingham, England

Live results

Mackenzie Little ’19 (Australia): women’s javelin.

Udido Onwuzurike ’25 (Nigeria): 100, 200, 4×100 men.

Ky Robinson ’24 (Australia): 5,000, 10,000 men.

Steven Solomon ’16 (Australia): 400m men.

Schedule (All Pacific Hours)

Tuesday August 2

2:40 am: Men’s 100m, first round (Onwuzurike).

12:35 p.m.: Men’s 10,000m final (Robinson).

Wednesday August 3

4:20 a.m.: Men’s 400m, first round (Solomon).

11:10 a.m.: Men’s 100m semi-finals (Onwuzurike).

1:30 p.m.: Men’s 100m final (Onwuzurike).

Thursday August 4

3:45 am: First round of the men’s 200m (Onwuzurike).

Friday August 5

11:09 a.m.: Men’s 200m semi-finals (Onwuzurike).

1 p.m.: Men’s 400m semi-finals (Salomon).

Saturday August 6

4:45 am: First lap of the men’s 4x100m relay (Onwuzurike).

12:10 p.m.: Men’s 5000m final (Robinson).

1:18 p.m.: Men’s 200m final (Onwuzurike).

Sunday August 7

2:45 am: Men’s 400m final (Salomon).

3:35 am: Women’s javelin final (Little).

4:40 am: Men’s 4x100m relay final (Onwuzurike).

Steven Solomon. Photo by Getty Images.

* * *

Under 20 World Championships

Cali, Colombia

Live results

Garrett Brown ’25 (USA): men’s pole vault.

Juliette Whittaker ’26 (USA): Women’s 800m.

Roisin Willis ’26 (USA): Women’s 800m.

Schedule (All Pacific Hours)

Monday August 1

4 a.m.: First lap of the women’s 800m (Whittaker, Willis).

Tuesday August 2

2:00 a.m.: Men’s pole vault qualifications (Brown).

9:10 a.m.: Women’s 800m semi-finals (Whittaker, Willis).

Wednesday August 3

11:10 a.m.: Women’s 800m final (Whitaker, Willis).

Thursday August 4

8:05 am: Men’s pole vault final (Brown).