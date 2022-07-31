Vanessa Hudgens drips gold with sister Stella at UNICEF gala – Footwear News





Vanessa Hudgens graced the red carpet with her sister by her side for the annual UNICEF Summer Gala on Saturday night. Hudgens was joined by Stella Hudgens, with both parties wearing sparkly dresses for the big night. The pair sparkled from head to toe, with the former ‘High School Musical’ star wearing a low-cut gold Michael Kors gown. The dress consisted of a strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline with a long train tied in the back to give the piece length. The ‘Princess Switch’ star was accessorized with a silver choker and studs and her fingernails were covered in a reflective gold hue to match her sequin dress. Hudgens brought along her 26-year-old sister, the star’s younger sister in a ruby ​​red David Koma dress studded with sequins.

LUISAVIAROMA for the 2022 UNICEF gala at Certosa San Giacomo in Capri. 31 July 2022 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens. CREDIT: MEGA As for footwear, Hudgens went for drama, donning a reflective pair of peep-toe platforms. The style secured around each ankle and mimicked the silhouette of a sandal, with both shoes coming to a rounded point at the toes where Hudgens’ pedicure peaked. The reflective heels were also fitted with chunky platform soles that took Hudgens to new heights. Stella wore strappy black heels for the occasion, toning down the glamor of her footwear, proving that sometimes simplicity is best.

LUISAVIAROMA for the 2022 UNICEF gala at Certosa San Giacomo in Capri. 31 July 2022 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens. CREDIT: MEGA The fourth annual UNICEF Summer Gala, presented by Luisaviaroma, took place on July 30, 2022 in Capri, Italy. The evening included a languorous cocktail, gala dinner and auction under the stars to raise funds for UNICEF programs that help children in need. Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx were just a few of the many big names who attended the event.

LUISAVIAROMA for the 2022 UNICEF gala at Certosa San Giacomo in Capri. 31 July 2022 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens. CREDIT: MEGA

