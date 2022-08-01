USA claim team title and nine medals – Full U17 World Championship recap





Team USA’s men’s freestyle team finished the U17 World Championships in dominant fashion by winning all four of their medal matches on the final day of competition. Dom Muneretto (45kg), Luke Lilledahl (51kg) and Joe Sealey (71kg) all won gold with Max McEnelly (92kg) taking bronze. Dom Munaretto closed his world championships with a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan’s Bashir Verdiyev in their gold medal game. Luke Lilledahl continued that performance by controlling Iran’s Mohamad Asadi in a 10-1 decision for gold. Munaretto and Lilledahl went 4-0 at the world championships beating their opponents 30-2 (Munaretto) and 36-3 (Lilledahl) respectively. Joe Sealey was by far the most dominant wrestler in the tournament. Sealey capped his world championship performance with a 12-0 technical superiority victory over Italy’s Raul Caso in the gold medal match. In total, Sealey won his 5 matches by technical superiority and edged his opponents by a combined score of 55-1! Max McEnelly was the last wrestler to take to the mat for Team USA at the World Championships and came away victorious for bronze with a narrow 2-1 win over Indias Sahil Jaglan. McEnelly’s only defeat of the tournament came in the semi-final against eventual champion Kamil Kurugliyev (KAZ). Team USA’s overall performance won them the tag team title with 190 points in total – leapfrogging 2nd place India by 64 points. The nine medals and 7 runners-up were the most ever for Team USA at the U17 World Championships (since 2011) and the 4 gold medals equaled the previous record from 2017. Full US men’s freestyle results with highlights: 45kg: Domenic Munaretto (Barrington, Ill./Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy) – Gold VICTORY Ningappa Genannavar (India), 10-0 VICTORY Arman Harutyunyan (Armenia), 10-0 VICTORY Amirmohammad Navazi (Iran) 8-2 VICTORY Bashir Verdiyev (AZE), 2-0 48 kg: Christian Castillo (Glendale, AZ/Thorobred Wrestling Club) Silver VICTORY Ozgur Caglayan (Turkey), 10-0 VICTORY Arshia Haddadi (Iran), 8-6 VICTORY Rassoul Galbouraev (France), AUTUMN DEFEAT Vasif Baghirov (AZE), 3-5 51kg: Luke Lilledahl (St. Charles, MO/Xtreme Training) Gold VICTORY Ben Tarik (Morocco), 12-1 VICTORY Dimitar Biserkov (Bulgaria), 10-0 VICTORY Nurdanat Aitanov (Kazakhstan), 4-1 WINS Mohammad Asadi (IRI), 10-1 55kg: Jax Forrest (Johnstown, PA) – Silver VICTORY Takuto Osedo (Japan), 12-1 VICTORY Sandro Hungerbuehler (Switzerland), 10-0 VICTORY Zalkarbek Tabaldiev (KGZ), 10-6 VICTORY Vaibhav Patil (IND), 9-7 DEFEAT Daryn Askerbek (Kazakhstan), 10-11 60 kg: Kyler Larkin (Gilbert, Arizona/Thorobred Wrestling Club) awaiting draft VICTORY Vladimir Azaryan (Armenia), 5-2 DEFEAT Taiga Ogino (Japan), 2-1 65kg: Tyler Kasak (Doylestown, PA) – Silver VICTORY Akobir Rahimov (Uzbekistan), 7-6 WIN Bogdan Olinyk (Ukraine), autumn WIN Ankit (India), AUTUMN DEFEAT Ilyas Isayev (Azerbaijan), 3-5 71kg: Joseph Sealey (High Point, NC/Darkhorse Wrestling) Gold VICTORY Bleonit Bytyci (Kosovo), 10-0 VICTORY Alisher Zholdasbay (Kazakhstan), 12-1 VICTORY Aslan Ozturk (Turkey), 10-0 VICTORY Razmik Yepremyan (Armenia), 11-0 WIN Raul (ITA), 12-0 80kg: Zack Ryder (Westtown, NY/KD Training Center) Bronze DEFEAT Reza Soleimanian (Iran), 10-0 (Soleimanian reached the final) VICTORY Slavi Stamenov (Bulgaria), 2-0 VICTORY Askhab Khajiyev (Kazakhstan), 10-0 VICTORY Abduloev Muhammadamin (Tajikistan), 8-0 92 kg: Max McEnelly (Waconia, Wis./Waconia Wrestling Club) bronze VICTORY Sherzod Poyonov (Uzbekistan), 11-1 VICTORY Andriyan Valkanov (Bulgaria), 11-0 DEFEAT Kamil Kuruglyev (Kazakhstan), 2-12 VICTORY Sahil Jaglin (IND), 2-1 110kg: Koy Hopke (Amery, Wis./Pinnacle Wrestling Club) Gold VICTORY Ramini Gulitashvili (Georgia), 14-3 VICTORY Mateusz Pudlowski (Poland), 11-2 VICTORY Khikmatullo Kurbonov (Uzbekistan), 12-2 VICTORY Levan Lagvilava (France), 11-6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.flowrestling.org/articles/7939413-usa-wins-team-title-nine-medals-full-u17-worlds-recap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos