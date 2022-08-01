Why ‘The Bachelorette’ Dresses Are More Revealing Than Ever





The style of “The Bachelorette” has evolved enormously since the first season aired in 2003.

Randi Rahm, the couture designer behind a dress almost every night, said it got “bolder.”

“Society is changing,” she said. “What is acceptable now is different from what was then.” Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> While much has been said about “The Bachelorette” contestants always wearing sparkly dresses season after season, the designer behind nearly every party dress said the dating show’s style continues to push the envelope over the years. years. Randi Rahm is a New York-based designer and couture artist who told Insider her dresses have been on the show since “The Bachelor” spinoff aired in 2003. From Michelle Young’s soft-lime metallic first-night dress to Becca Kufrin’s ivory-white night number, Rahm’s craft has been on display for some of the biggest nights in Bachelor Nation history. Most recently, she designed the sparkly dresses worn by Season 19 Bachelors Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in the first episode. As a veteran of the “Bachelorette” style, Rahm said a lot has changed since the early days and for good reason. “It evolves as we will evolve,” she told Insider. “I think ‘The Bachelor’ has evolved in the same way that fashion has evolved.”



Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia at a rose ceremony.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images





“Society is changing. It’s very different. What’s acceptable now is different than what was then,” Rahm said. While she said ABC, the broadcast network show on the air, has some limits in place when it comes to how revealing outfits can be, she says there’s definitely been more flexibility. these last years. “It’s mainstream television. It’s not HBO or Showtime. There are some limitations, but I think it’s gotten a bit bolder,” Rahm said. One of the ways she could see the show pushing the envelope is to have a single girl wear a jumpsuit, rather than the traditional evening dress, she said. “I think producers like very glamorous dresses,” she said. “It’s usually silver or white.” “But I always push the envelope with my clients,” Rahm said, adding that it would be “really cool” to see a manager wearing a sparkly jumpsuit. “I have amazing formal jumpsuits that would look spectacular.”



Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on July 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images





Ultimately, she said, “The Bachelorette” tries to keep up with the times while still being a classic, which is why some style choices on the show keep popping up, like the sparkles. Rahm is a fashion designer, which she says means she creates clothes that never go out of style. The pieces she designs can cost up to $2.5 million and take up to a year to handcraft, she said. “Sewing should be timeless,” Rahm said. “The art, or the sewing part, to me, each one is fundamentally one-of-a-kind,” she added. “My pieces are neither trendy nor outdated.”

