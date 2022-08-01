I discovered a $25 Target summer dress that fits big boobs because I have big boobs.

A $25 Target summer dress perfect for women with large breasts has been discovered by an LA lifestyle blogger.

Backtobrittany, a TikTok user alias for Brittany Rendak, recently shared a photo of a casual polo dress she bought at Target with her followers.

The influencer shared a brief video of herself in a blue V-neck dress in June. According to her website, she describes herself as a “go-to person for fashion, fun, and travel in SoCal.”

Brittany is seen staring at what appears to be a busted petite woman in a sleeveless polo dress as Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles plays in the background.

Is this dress suitable for people with large breasts? Brittany inquires before revealing how she looks in the fitted dress.

Later, Brittany can be seen showing off how well the dress fits her body.

She tagged the photo with the hashtag “#fullerbustpolodressapproved!” #targetfinds, #casualstyle, #casualdress, #polodress, #targetfashion and #fullerbuststyle are hashtags in my bio.

The Women’s Sleeveless Zip Front Bodycon Polo Dress – Wild FableTM is available on the Target website.

The dress is now 15% cheaper at $21.25, down from its previous price of $25.25.

The dress is available in sizes up to XXL for women and plus women.

The Wild FableTM bodycon dress with an allover ribbed texture is how Target describes the garment.

“Designed in a sleeveless mini-length cut with a pleated collar and zipped front.

For a flexible fit that blends in with you, a button up with added spandex is used to create this item.

Ninety percent fur and six percent spandex were used to create the sleeveless dress.

Other Target customers were happy with their decision to buy the dress, and Brittany liked how well it fit.

On Target’s website, one customer wrote, “That’s great, and I was almost 100% sure it wouldn’t.”

One mother said, “I love this dress! It will go wonderfully with small trainers and a denim jacket, and the zipper is nice.

Just make sure you’re not wearing lighter underwear.

Another customer added: "So adorable! I received a ton of compliments, and it fits me perfectly!

I have a 2xl and usually wear an 18, I will definitely buy the other colors.

In the meantime, Brittany took to TikTk to post a $20 dress she picked up at Target.

If you have a larger bust, this dress should be a staple in your wardrobe, she advised, wearing a pair of adorable sandals to highlight the simple design.

It has a fitted cut that leaves a lot of firmness in the chest and offers full coverage, if there is

Best of all, there’s no chance of a slip-up during the warmer months of the year thanks to the dress’s availability at Target in six different colors.