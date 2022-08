Ohio bride sparks movement to donate wedding dresses and pass them on to others

Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser. 23-year-old co-pilot dies after exiting plane without parachute 01:58

When Gwendolyn Stulgis got married this spring in Ohio, she wore the dress of her dreams. But the dress was expensive at nearly $3,000 and she hated that it was only worn once. Stulgis came up with the idea and posted on Facebook that she was donating her dress to make another bride who might not be able to afford her own dress feel beautiful. She put one condition: dry clean the gown and continue to pass it on for free. Stulgis' kind gesture has since sparked a movement in the Shared Dream Dresses Facebook group, where many other people are also donating their dresses.July 31, 2022

