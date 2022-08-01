Men’s hockey team in action, Amit Panghal to start campaign





India’s men’s hockey team will be in action on Day 4 (Courtesy Hockey India) HIGHLIGHTS India will face England in men’s hockey at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 1.

The Indian men’s table tennis team will face Nigeria in the semi-finals.

Boxing medalist Amit Panghal will start his campaign. India enjoyed another productive day three at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It was another weightlifter who produced the moment of the day. Jeremy Lalrinnunga became the 2nd Indian to win the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 gold medal. The 19-year-old lifted a total weight of 300kg (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk) finish at the top. In fact, that comeback ensured the 19-year-old set a new Commonwealth Games record. He became the fifth Indian to win a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and the second after Mirabai Chanu to win gold at the event. India’s women’s cricket team beat rivals Pakistan by a whopping eight wickets thanks to half a century from Smriti Mandhana. On the other hand, the Indian men’s hockey team started their campaign in spectacular fashion by registering a massive 11-0 win against Ghana, their biggest score ever at the Commonwealth Games. On day four, India’s men’s hockey team will be in action as they take on England in a high-tension clash. India’s mixed men’s table tennis and badminton team will be looking to secure two more medals as they seek to win their respective semi-final clashes. Indian weightlifters will also be looking to add more medals to their prize pool. Related News ‘I want to dedicate my medal to my family’: Jeremy Lalrinnunga reacts after winning 2022 CWG gold Here’s everything you need to know about 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga Here is the full schedule for Indian athletes on August 1 at the Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey: Pool B Men – India v England (8:30 p.m.) Boxing: 48-51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal (4:45 p.m.) Related News Prime Minister Modi and Sachin Tendulkar lead the wishes as Mirabai Chanu wins India’s maiden gold at CWG 2022 Pure gold! Mirabai Chanu shares video of family celebrating CWG gold medal win at home – watch 54-57 kg Round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 p.m.) 75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 hour on Tuesday) Bodybuilding: Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh (2 p.m.) 71 Kg Women – Harjinder Kaur (23h) Judo: Men’s 66kg, Round of 16 Elimination – Jasleen Singh Saini (from 2:30 p.m.) Men’s 60kg Round of 16 Elimination – Vijay Kumar Yadav (from 2:30 p.m.) Women’s 48kg Quarter-Finals – Sushila Devi Likabam (2:30 p.m.) Women’s 57 kg Round of 16 – Suchika Tariyal (from 2:30 p.m.) Badminton Semi-final of the mixed team event: (from 3:30 p.m.) From raising firewood to Olympic and Commonwealth medals, the inspiring journey of Mirabai Chanu Table tennis: Men’s team semi-final: India vs Nigeria (11:30 p.m.) Swimming: Men’s 100m butterfly, heat 6 – Sajan Prakash (3:51 p.m.)

