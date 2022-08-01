Daniel Craig Sports New look





Daniel Craig was seen wearing a few sets over the weekend that his former character, James Bond, would never wear… Since Daniel Craigs James Bond (spoiler!) died in no time to diethere have been endless conversations about who will be the next actor to play the famous British spy and whether or not a woman should play James Bond. All eyes have also been on Craig to see what the actor is up to next. Of course, the Bond star has just finished playing Macbeth on Broadway and is set to reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc later this year in the Knives out after, A glass onion. Rotten to the core. Image credit: BackGrid In the meantime, Craig has been doing a few smaller gigs to fill the time and stock his wardrobe with some rather eclectic new clothes, it seems. Craig was spotted in Paris this weekend with a new look; one in which we have never seen Bond. Shooting a commercial for Belvedere Vodka, Craig was seen wearing a low-cut black t-shirt paired with a leather biker jacket and a chunky silver chain. RELATED: The Coolest James Bond Car Ever To Be Auctioned We really can’t imagine Bond wearing this outfit… Image Credit: BackGrid Clearly, Craig has remained in excellent shape since leaving the Bond franchise, as he looked handsome while sporting an outfit that rivals the one Leatherman from The Village People regularly wears. Craig was also seen in a crisp white suit and baby pink shirt as filming for the Belvedere advert continued into the evening. Real men wear pink. Image credit: BackGrid While the James Bond character wouldn’t be caught dead wearing either of these ensembles, we think Craig pulls them off and look forward to the actor experimenting with his fashion more; Maybe Craig will soon follow Brad Pitt and Post Malone and wear a skirt in the near future Read more

