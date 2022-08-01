Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned legs in a floral mini dress as she steps out for lunch in Capri

Fashion
Jennifer Lopez rocked a floral mini dress as she stepped out for lunch in Capri over the weekend.
The 53-year-old looked better than ever as she wore a large pair of aviator-style sunglasses and pulled her hair back.
She walked in a pair of wedge sandals with gold and beaded straps after performing at a UNICEF concert the night before.
Pretty: Jennifer Lopez modeled a floral mini dress as she stepped out for lunch in Capri this weekend
New bride Ms Affleck flaunted her killer legs in the summery look, which cropped just inches above her knees.
The number was light blue and covered in large red flowers with accents of darker blue and white.
Her straps were delicately tied in knots on top of her shoulder and she skipped a necklace, showcasing the square neckline.
The ultra-feminine look tapered in at her waist before transitioning into a slightly puffy pleated skirt.
Beautiful: The 53-year-old looked better than ever as she wore a large pair of aviator-style sunglasses and pulled her hair back
JLo accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings, which were easily visible with her golden hair pulled over her face.
The locks were arranged in a central part and pulled tightly into a neat bun arranged in the center of her head.
Beneath her lightly tinted shades, she flaunted a fully made-up face that highlighted her features.
Jennifer’s cheeks were dusted with a pink blush and her lips were covered in a pink gloss.
Fierce: She walked in a pair of wedge sandals with gold and beaded straps after performing at a UNICEF concert the night before
The Bronx native wore a heavy gold link bracelet and various matching rings.
She carried a medium sized wicker handbag with brown leather detailing in her manicured hand.
The JLo Beauty designer was with a small entourage as she sat down to a meal and sipped from a glass mug.
Fashionista: She carried a medium sized wicker handbag with brown leather details in her bare manicured hand
Refreshment: The JLo Beauty designer was with a small entourage as she sat down to a meal and sipped from a glass mug
The Marry Me actress recently honeymooned with new hubby Ben Affleck in Paris with their kids.
Jennifer surprised fans several weeks ago when she revealed that she and Ben flew to Las Vegas to get married in an intimate ceremony.
Shortly after, they flew to France, where they were spotted sightseeing and enjoying the scenery.
The duo were joined by their respective children: Ben’s two daughters with ex Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 – and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, with ex Mark Anthony.
Lovebirds: Jennifer surprised fans several weeks ago when she revealed that she and Ben Affleck, 49, flew to Las Vegas to get married in an intimate ceremony
