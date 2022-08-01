Do women really like beards? We will tell you here

It’s a question that’s probably been on your mind for the past few years, especially if you grew a beard at the start of the pandemic, and especially if you’ve kept that beard. Do women really like beards? There’s actually more research and evidence on the subject than you might think, and it seems to be increasingly common for men around the world to have some kind of facial hair.

A beard can be a personal style move, it can fit perfectly into any personal style or wardrobe depending on the type of beard you sport of course and it can be a nice change of pace for your look general if you ever wanted to try a new grooming routine.

There are many beard styles for men to choose from, and now you’re about to find out if women really love beards. You have questions and we have answers.

What do women really think about beards?

The answer is varied overall, especially depending on the type of beard you wear. But according to a British study covered by ZME Science, women tend to find men with beards more masculine and aggressive, two potentially strong signs to look for in a mate.

Other studies have shown that women tend to view bearded men as more attractive, or potentially better as partners or for raising their offspring. Research also indicates that women view beards as a sign of stability, which means men are seen as being oriented towards a long-term relationship rather than a short-term one.

Which beard suits me best?

It all comes down to finding the right beard for your face shape. In recent years, popular beard styles have ranged from the 5 o’clock ombre stubble look to slightly longer facial hair (think Keanu Reeves’ “shagreen” for example) to the short, well-trimmed business beard or goatee. . Hey, it’s never a bad thing to emulate a style legend like George Clooney, is it?

A full beard with long facial hair shaped to frame the chin, sometimes known as a “viking beard”, is also a style that is growing in popularity. It can also signal virility and masculinity.

What beard styles do women prefer?

It can be difficult to identify a single beard style that all women can agree on, but it’s a safe bet that the best style is the one that best suits your face shape. Not everyone can pull off a goatee or just stubble or scrape; some men are more apt to sport a full beard, and others tend to lean more towards well-groomed middle ground.

The same UK study referenced by ZME Science notes that light stubble prevailed across the board, as women tend to find the facial hair style the most attractive. Longer beards, however, signaled more stability and the potential for a long-term relationship, according to a 2016 University of Queensland study. When in doubt, style your beard and facial hair accordingly, and opt for something neat and well-groomed, but full of character.

How to create a beard that women love

So we’ve established that, in general, women like beards, or at least fair hair or well-groomed facial hair. But there is something even more important to keep in mind: you must use the best beard products to really keep your facial hair under control so that the end result is facial hair that women find attractive and attractive. Think of beard balms, beard oils, and even beard brushes as your secret weapons for creating the perfect beard.

Wearing a beard is an intentional style choice. Without properly caring for and maintaining your beard, you are doing your beard a disservice. The better you take care of your beard, the more attractive women will find it.

The last word

While you may have wondered for years if women really like beards, we’re here to say the definitive answer is yes. Yes, they do, but it’s not that simple. The best facial hair for your own personal look (and the image you want to project to the world) is something to consider carefully when growing out that stubble or trimming your beard to a shorter length.

If you care for and maintain your beard, and have chosen the right style for your face shape, no doubt women will find your beard and, by extension, attractive. Sounds like a winning grooming strategy in our book.

