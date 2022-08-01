Wunderkind Olson unveils its Oslo library for fashion magazines

At 22, Elise By Olsen has spent much of her life refusing to be ignored by what she calls the legitimate fashion world.

At 8, she launched a style and culture blog; At 13, she became one of the world’s youngest editors when she founded, published and edited Recens, a glossy style magazine for under-18s. (It was unheard of for young people to take part in the cultural conversation or the fashion industry, she says.) Later, she launched Wallet, a fashion industry journal with what WWD described like a sharp, critical pen.

The child prodigy from the suburbs of Oslo worked as a cultural and brand consultant and joined a creative residency at Google in Paris at the age of 17 at the invitation of Hans Ulrich Obrist, curator and art critic. . Her first magazines were, she says, born out of frustration: fashion people cling to their positions, even if they might not be as relevant as they think.

Today, Olsen embarks on her most ambitious project yet, as founding director of the International Library of Fashion Research.

What bills itself as the world’s most comprehensive repository of expert fashion research and contemporary fashion publications is an extraordinary trove of printed ephemera from two-ton magazines, lookbooks, runway invitations, catalogues, etc., dating from the mid-1970s to the present day. Opening in October, it will be free and open to all.

Oslo Magnus Gulliksen Library



His home will be the old Oslo West station (Olsen and his team share the grand Italianate building with the Nobel Peace Center, among others) and across the courtyard from his aides and supporters, the Museum recently opened Norwegian National. Olsen worked closely with Hanne Eide, the Museums Fashion and Apparel Curator, to get the project off the ground. We have a common mission, says Eide.

Olsen, who is slim with bleached white hair and intricately tattooed wrists, shows me around, browsing builders and engineers as they bump into each other. When completed, there will be two floors: one for exhibits, the other for shelving and studies.

How would Olsen describe the library? As a neutral space for fashion discourse, that’s my mission, she says. The archives will all be on shelves. It will look like a physical study room, there will be a large table where you can use the on-site archive, printing and scanning facilities…

But there will be no clothes, because the purpose of the library is not to study fashion, but how it is mediated. We’ll extract the costumes and just look at the processes and methods. No dummies, no dummies.

Strolling through the bright, white-walled premises in a minimal black ensemble and futuristic high-heeled turquoise boots, Olsen is surprisingly confident. She speaks in quick paragraphs delivered in fluent English without hesitation, an accent that is part of Scandi, New York and South London.

Olsen: People in the intellectual discourse of fashion tend to shy away from the commercial, the promotional Jacqueline Landvik



A stack of cardboard boxes taped with labels such as YVES S LAURENT CHLOE LANVIN GIVENCHY and BALENCIAGA contain part of the collection, most of which was given to OIsen by Steven Mark Klein, an American cultural theorist and his mentor, who died on last year at the age of 70. What makes the Kleins collection worth preserving?

Because promotional materials have always been disposable, thrown away and used only for marketing and sales, Olsen says. Each of these publications is not necessarily so valuable, but taken together, they are incredibly valuable…for students, researchers, entrepreneurs…anyone who needs to understand the history of fashion.

I don’t think it’s ever been seen before in such a range, because people in the intellectual discourse of fashion tend to shy away from the commercial, the promotional.

Klein’s huge gift was shipped from his East Broadway apartment in Manhattan to Oslo in 2020, when the project was first conceived. More were added as word spread. Olsen puts aside another neat box: it’s part of a donation we received from Comme des Garons: email correspondence, catalogs, lookbooks.

I was his student and he was my teacher and it was a monologue

Klein aka Steve Oklyn was a provocateur and a cult figure on the American fashion scene. A former graphic designer and branding consultant, Klein was both immersed in and positioned outside of the New York visual arts scene, and fashion in particular.

Under her pseudonym Oklyn (her troll persona notes Olsen, approvingly), Klein oversaw Not Vogue, a longtime satirical fashion blog that pointed to the industry’s most inflated excesses. He was also an obsessive collector, even a borderline collector of fashion ephemera.

Olsen and Klein met when Klein spotted media coverage of Olsens’ self-publishing empire and contacted her via email in 2015. And from that point on, he bombarded me with links with references to culture, music, art, and it was like 20 links a day.

Klein had finished his collection when he gave it to him: He said, I’ve finished my research, I’m done with this material and people should be able to access it.

Olsen visited him regularly in New York and felt his absence as the library neared its opening date. I was his student and he was my teacher and it was a monologue. I was taking notes and really listening to him. I had such respect for him.

Interior view of the library, which opens in October Magnus Gulliksen



Now Olsen is focused on continuing his work. As part of the libraries’ partnership with the museum, there will be exhibitions, editorial work, a symposium and collaborations with leading fashion schools, including Central Saint Martins in London and Parsons School of Design in New York. Olsen would eventually like to set up a doctoral research residency.

His generation is often assumed to ignore print. Olsen clearly loves her, but why? It’s bold. It’s on newsstands and not to be ignored. It’s more legitimate and it’s that antidote to the online media cycle.

Could she be doing Anna Wintours’ job in 15 years?

Ummm… There’s an unusual pause before his answer comes in.

So I don’t believe in monthly magazines. We have to slow down. It’s not viable to print 500,000 copies of an issue every month and send it out for worldwide distribution and so on. Magazines need to be completely transformed.

But the commercial edition is interesting. Its sales, reach, and influence are dwindling, which means it can have an incredible revival.

Then she adds: But there’s definitely something about something that’s dying as a concept and doing it in a new way, for a new audience.

Like a library.

Olsens 5 favorite things in the library… in his own words Visionary No. 18 Louis Vuitton Visionaire really pushed the idea of ​​the fashion magazine as a simple 22x28cm monthly. Rather, its stakes are highly conceptual artifacts and collectibles in themselves, like this Louis Vuitton clutch bag filled with unbound pages. Published in very limited edition, at irregular frequency and distributed in contemporary art spaces…Cecilia Dean, the co-founder, is also part of our board of directors. Martin Margiela spring-summer 1997 The press release is the fashion communication medium par excellence, often for a highly promotional or commercial purpose, which our collection does not shy away from. Commerciality is what makes fashion, fashion. This 1997 Margiela press release includes loose A4 paper text and C-print images, wrapped in a linen sleeve. Comme des Garons SHIRT Spring Summer 2012 Fashion prints, such as lookbooks or catalogs, are often very expensive pieces, with the best prints, the best graphic designers, the best photographers, etc. These lookbooks or catalogs were distributed free of charge on store counters to customers, and eventually disposed of. I think these are some of the best publications we have in our permanent collection, not because they have any particular economic value in themselves, but in their totality. Balenciaga Men’s Collection SS 09 Ryan McGinley photographed Nicolas Ghesquires Balenciaga’s 2009 collection. Perfect binding, very high quality printing. Steven was an art book collector and always drew parallels between artist books and fashion publications. I fully understand why. Rick Owens furniture by Michèle Lamy Our library collection includes a broader scope than what is traditionally considered fashion books. This is a catalog of a collection of Rick Owens furniture designed by his wife Michele Lamy. Fashion crosses fields such as art, architecture, industrial design, music/sound, literature and history in general.

