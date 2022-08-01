Ukrainian refugee window art at Welwyn fashion boutique





Published:

15:00 July 31, 2022





A Ukrainian refugee decorated the windows of a women’s fashion boutique in Welwyn with hand-drawn artwork. SuSuowner Amy Thomson and her husband Robert host a Ukrainian refugee and through this are involved with the Welwyn Garden City Facebook group Supporting sponsors and hosts of Ukrainian guests.









Ukrainian artist Hanna decorating the windows of SuSusshop in Welwyn.

– Credit: SuSu Amy saw a post from HannaKosh looking for clients for her beautiful hand-drawn windowart and contacted her. Hanna has now decorated SuSus’ windows with whimsical meadow flowers, butterflies and bees using specialty white pens.









A butterfly lands on the window of SuSu in Welwyn High Street

– Credit: SuSu Behind this meadow scene, models from the Welwyn High Street boutique show off the latest summer trends. Hanna said: “It’s hard to believe that just four months ago I left Kyiv with my three daughters and what little things we could fit in our Mini Cooper for a trip across the Europe which ended in Welwyn. “In kyiv, I worked as a lawyer, but I always did art and design on the side and I dreamed of being able to make it my job. “Now here in the UK I have the opportunity to do just that. “I am so happy and grateful to Amy for the opportunity to show my work and to the people of Welwyn and Hertfordshire for helping me and my family settle in.”









Window art in SuSu in High Street, Welwyn

– Credit: SuSu Social media posts of storefront photos have grown in popularity. SuSu customers and Welwyn residents and visitors enjoy this quirky and playful glass art display, which SuSu says they will keep on windows all summer.









Window art at SuSu in High Street, Welwyn

– Credit: SuSu Owner Amy said: “We are thrilled with Hanna’s beautiful work and our customers love her too. “We are delighted to be able to support her as she builds her new life here in the UK.” Those interested in learning more about illustrator Hannas’ work can contact her on Instagram at@evsanka_art. Suis located at 21 High Street in Welwyn @susustylewelwyn









SuSu in High Street, Welwyn

– Credit: SuSu

