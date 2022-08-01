How to dress for a first date

So you have your first date planned – but what are you going to wear? !

You only get one chance to make a first impression, so you need to think carefully about what you should wear on a first date. Although not all first impressions are about looks, they play their part. Plus, putting in the effort will let the other person know you’re into them!

However, choosing the right outfit is not just about looks. When you’re wearing something that feels comfortable and makes you feel confident, you can really be yourself.

Using cheats backed by science and behavioral experts, we’ve found some great tips to help you be successful on your first date outfit. By applying some of these practical advice, You’ll watch more confident and approachable for everything from a first date to a job interview!

Tips for dressing for a first date

Still don’t know what to wear? Try red or black! Not only are red and black considered romantic colors, but studies actually suggest that they could make you more attractive on your date. It’s probably because we have so many subconscious connections to the color red and romance like hearts, valentines day and red roses.

The same study found that black, although less popular than red, was still considered a highly desirable color among potential mates.

So if you’re rummaging through your closet trying to find something to wear, go for black or red!

A 2011 study funded by Procter & Gamble found that makeup can be a great way to boost your confidence. But they also found that a face full of makeup isn’t always perceived as attractive or trustworthy. It is best to opt for a natural look.

When asked to compare 4 different makeup styles from almost natural to heavy makeup, and rating them on things like attractiveness and likeability, viewers rated women with the most natural makeup as the most confident and attractive.

Opt for comfortable and accessible clothing

If you like designer or fashionable clothes, you might want to find an old pair of jeans to retire! Designer clothes or super trendy clothes can make you seem materialistic or unapproachable.

Opt for comfortable and classic basics like a buttonhole with jeans or a little black dress for a look that is both trendy and accessible. Stick to solid colors and small accessories, and avoid loud prints to avoid distracting your date. All attention should be on you!



When it comes to personal style, the most important thing is to always be yourself. It may sound corny, but you want people to know you for your authentic self. Although clothes don’t say much about you on their own, they can give you the confidence to let your personality shine through. So above all, choose an outfit that trust!