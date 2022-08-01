Indian men’s TT team play semi-finals, boxers in action





CWG 2022 India Full Day 4 Schedule IST Time: Check out the full Day 4 schedule as India’s men’s table tennis team play their quarter-final match and boxer Amit Panghal begins his campaign .

Full 2022 Commonwealth Games Schedule and Times Day 4 India: The Indian men’s table tennis team will play in the semi-finals, boxers in action. Image: WTT/BFI

India had a successful third day at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli clinched gold medals to bring India’s total to six medals. The Indian women’s cricket team claimed their first victory in the competition, beating Pakistan by 8 wickets. Later, the men’s kockey team defeated Ghana 11-0. Commonwealth Games: Indian schedule, results, medal tally The action now shifts to Day 4 where the men’s table tennis team will play their semi-final match while Amit Panghal takes on Namri Berri in the 48kg-51kg (round of 16). The Indian men’s hockey team will also face England in their Pool B match. Here is an overview of the schedule. (All STIs) lawn bowls FOUR WOMEN’S SEMI-FINALS – 1:00 PM Swimming MEN 100M BUTTERFLY HEAT 6- Sajan Prakash (3:51pm) Boxing OVER 48KG – 51KG (ROUND OF 16) – Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri (Vanuatu) (4:45 p.m.) OVER 54KG – 57KG (ROUND OF 16) – Hussam Uddin Mohammad VS MD Salim Hossain (BAN) (6:00 PM) OVER 75KG – 80KG (ROUND OF 16) – Ashish Kumar vs Travis Tapatuetoa (NIUE) (August 2 1:00) Bike WOMEN’S KEIRIN FIRST ROUND – Triyasha Paul, Sushikala Agashe, Mayuri Lute (6:32 p.m.) MEN’S 40KM POINTS RACE QUALIFICATIONS – Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishavjeet Singh (6:52 p.m.) WOMEN’S KEIRIN FIRST ROUND DRAFT* (7:42 p.m.) MEN’S 1000M TIME TRIALS FINALS – Ronaldo Brassjam, David Beckham (8:02 p.m.) SECOND ROUND OF WOMEN’S KEIRIN* (9:17 p.m.) WOMEN’S 10KM SCRATCH FINAL – Meenakshi (9:37 p.m.) WOMEN’S KEIRIN FINALS 7 – 12* (9:52 p.m.) KEIRIN WOMEN FINALS 1 – 6* (22h05) MEN’S 40 KM POINTS RACE FINAL* (10:12 p.m.) Hockey Men’s Pool B match – India vs England – 8:30 p.m. Bodybuilding MEN’S 81KG – Ajay Singh (2 p.m.) WOMEN 71KG – Harjinder Singh (23:00) Judo (from 2:30 p.m.) 1/16 elimination round 66 KG MEN – Jasleen Singh Saini VS Maxence Cugola (Vanuatu) MEN’S 60 KG Round of 16 – Vijay Kumar Yadav vs Winsley Gangaya (MRI) WOMEN’S 48KG QUARTER-FINALS – Shushila Devi Likabam vs. Harriet Bonface (Malawi) 1/16 elimination finals – 57 KG WOMEN – Suchika Tariyal against Rita Rabinda (Zambia) KO MATCHES WILL FOLLOW (SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION) To crush WOMEN’S SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs. TBD (4:30 p.m.) WOMEN’S SINGLE QUARTER-FINALS – Joshana Chinappa vs. Hollie Naughton (Canada) (6:00 p.m.) MEN’S SINGLE QUARTER-FINALS – Saurav Ghosal v Gregg Lobban (Scotland) (6.45pm) Badminton SEMI-FINALS MIXED TEAMS* (11:30 PM) Table tennis MEN TEAM SEMI-FINALS – India vs Nigeria (23:30) *Subject to qualification Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news, India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/cwg-2022-india-day-4-complete-schedule-time-in-ist-indian-mens-table-tennis-team-play-in-semis-boxers-in-action-10989361.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos