Catrena Bowman-Thomas turns lifelong dream into reality with Covington-inspired fashion boutique

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune journalist

It is the process of being mentally stimulated or doing something in particular to do something creative.

And Catrena Bowman-Thomas did just that.

She followed her lifelong dream; and in November 2021, she made it a business.

That’s when Inspired Fashion made its debut.

I’ve always loved fashion, the Madisonville native said. My mom always had outfits for me, and I loved trying them on.

Now Bowman-Thomas helps other women feel special.

I love helping them not only look good, she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, but also build their confidence.

She opened her boutique at Covington 827 Madison Avenue during the end of the pandemic.

I found instant success on social media, she said, we had online orders from New York, California and Houston.

Now she is striving to increase in-store traffic.

We had a really good incentive for small businesses in the town of Covington, said the University of Kentucky graduate, and that’s when I knew it was time for a store of brick and mortar.

She takes individual styling appointments; and says she emphasizes shape, not size in women’s clothing.

We try to understand their size, whether it’s straight, hourglass, pear or apple, she says. Our goal is simple to improve body type.

And she wants to be an inspiration to women.

For Catrena Bowman-Thomas, this is not a problem at all.

She served as executive director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission for the past four years.

I was recruited from Lexington, she says, where I did similar work.

The NKCAC assists individuals and families in Northern Kentucky through financial, family, and children’s services.

Balancing the two jobs doesn’t seem like a big deal for Bowman-Thomas, 49.

I have staff here at the store, she said, and our NKCAC offices are just around the corner at 717 Madison Avenue.

Her price ranges from $25 to an average of $250, she says, and her attire spans the gamut for work women, special occasions, bridal and jumpsuits.

In fact, she’s planning a men’s wardrobe in the fall.

His emphasis on color.

The majority of women’s wardrobes are only four colors, she said, black, brown, blue and white.

As an African American store owner, she says she pushes some white women to step out of their comfort zone and embrace exciting colors.

Inspired Fashion Boutique made its public debut in June at Fashion on the Fountain in downtown Cincinnati.

We basically highlighted our designs, she said, I don’t create my own pieces; well showcase many local designers. More this fall.

Her Vision Boards highlight many of her special events, and Instagram and Facebook are great sales tools, she says.

Catrena Bowman-Thomas wants to be an inspiration to all women.

I want them to have confidence and conquer the world, she said.

Catrena Bowman-Thomas has done it before.

Inspired Fashion Boutique is located at 827 Madison Avenue; and is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Visit the website at inspirationfashion40.comand by email at [email protected]