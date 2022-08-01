What is actually the current dress code for working from home?

While the UK’s extreme weather has caused most office workers to seek out the coolest thing in their wardrobe, what is the current dress code for working from home?

For many, working remotely over the past two years has led to a break from suits in favor of a more comfortable relationship with their comfortable clothes.

The once popular casual Friday has now extended to the entire work week, with many companies and employees taking a much more relaxed approach to what is considered proper office attire.

Anne Corder Recruitment, based in Peterborough, recently conducted its own online survey to find out if the pandemic pajama trend has gone out of fashion and what is now fashionable in workwear.

Managing Director Nel Woolcott said: There is undoubtedly a more relaxed approach to dress code in the workplace than before, with the pandemic potentially changing it from business suits to pajamas almost overnight!

The initial fatigue of working from home and the lockdown was a learning curve for many workers who didn’t know how to best represent themselves and their business.

However, there seems to be a general feeling and mutual respect for people to make their own decisions about not only what they consider appropriate, but also what makes them feel confident and comfortable in their day-to-day role.

The poll found that more than half of respondents (52%) are now opting for a more casual look when working from home, while opting to transform into something more professional, like meeting clients or client.

About a third (33 percent) allow themselves to wear whatever they want on any given day, with just nine percent and seven percent respectively opting for comfortable clothes or smart office attire.

Nel added: Every day working from home is not the same. Our outfit choices may reflect this, with different choices for the days we’re on and off camera, and how we currently live depending on the weather. Choosing comfort depending on the situation is the best option.