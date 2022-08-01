Winnie NYC’s Idris Balogun on the LVMH award and the company’s phase two – WWD

Winnie NYC founder and designer Idris Balogun is entering the second phase of his business.

The New York-born, UK-raised Nigerian designer was recently awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Prize in the 2022 LVMH Prize competition and plans to use his €150,000 in winnings to build an e-commerce infrastructure, the online marketing and hiring a product manager in Italy where the label is based.

Balogun settled in Vicenza to develop his contemporary menswear collection comprised of modern takes on traditional menswear, drawing inspiration from his time spent in Nigeria as a child and his tutelage on Savile Row. Winnie NYC offers luxury basics produced with a tailored sensibility, like raglan sleeve shirts, pockets and nuanced jackets and cargo pants. The brand’s price ranges from $285 for a hoodie to $500 for pants and up to $1,745 for a sheepskin leather jacket.

Before launching Winnie NYC in 2018, Balogun was senior director of menswear for Tom Ford’s bespoke business, had a factory in New York where he produced his line, and although he is now in Italy producing the label, the ultimate plan is to bring things back to New York.

Operating in Italy has its advantages. Besides production, the brand is closer to Paris where it has been a regular at Paris Fashion Week since its second season.

Winnie NYC’s latest collection for Spring 2023 showcases Balogun’s tailoring prowess, featuring suits, tuxedos and camp collar shirts, as well as sweaters, cardigans and half-zip knit sweaters, sporty bomber jackets and boxing shorts in non-traditional fabrications. He aimed to subvert uniform stereotypes with this collection by making Wall Street style suits more casual with 3D pockets, and sportswear more chic with cotton and silk-blend construction on boxing shorts.

Since the brand’s Fall 2021 collection, Balogun has teamed up with an artist for inspiration, starting with Tau Lewis and the late South African contemporary visual artist Dumile Feni for the Fall 2022 line. For Spring 2023, he turned to artist Alida Rodrigues whose work on perception and identity inspired the collection’s lookbook which has a half-person, half-plant modeling a double-breasted suit with a zipped pocket on the shoulder. He also staged an installation during Paris Fashion Week where the clothes were suspended in the air and in different expressive formats, inviting attendees to feel the fabric and interact with the line.

“I discovered Alida’s work and loved it and decided to reach out to her,” Balogun said. “I don’t like to draw directly from someone’s work. It was a real collaboration, because I was inspired by the conversations and what I want his work to represent. She was extremely involved and an incredible collaborator.

Balogun was on a shortlist of designers invited to participate in the LVMH Prize in 2022 and, along with Eli Russell Linnetz’s Erl brand, won the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize, 150,000 euros and a year of mentorship, although Steven Stokey-Daley from London brand SS Daley won the overall 2022 award.

“It was crazy to be honest,” Balogun said of the experience. “One really amazing thing was meeting other designers who launched brands during or during the pandemic. After being in the pandemic for so long, it felt good for the judges to see and feel the clothes.

But his participation almost did not take place. Some of the collection was stuck in customs, so he grabbed random past styles from his closet to increase supply. “It worked in our favor because the only feedback we got was that I could take [everything in] this stand and wear it and add it to my closet,” Balogun said.

A look from the Winnie NYC spring 2023 collection. Courtesy picture

It’s almost like Winnie NYC is divinely protected.

Balogun named the label after her late grandmother ahead of its launch in 2018. “She was so supportive of me and my career journey and embarked on this fashion journey,” said he declared. “After his death, it was a moment of introspection. I worked at Burberry [as director of menswear] and at Tom Ford, but I couldn’t show him all that. So I decided to start something in her name as an ode to her.

Long before starting his own label, 14-year-old Balogun went door-to-door asking for an apprenticeship and was eventually hired. at Hardy Amies where he was recruited by Christopher Bailey who, at the time, was at Burberry as design director. “Bailey offered me a job but I didn’t do it because I didn’t know what the design was,” Balogun said.

Instead, he moved to the United States to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology and work for bespoke tailor Duncan Quinn. He eventually joined Burberry in 2013 and then moved to Tom Ford, where he says he learned the most as a designer.

“Hardy was a traditional craft and Burberry was a company trying to cater to different customers. Tom Ford married both. He took fashion as a reach with detail and scale. It was almost Savile Row and married the Burberry approach,” he said.

Winnie NYC’s first phase was to expand the wholesale business, which has seen “solid growth, especially over the last three seasons,” Balogun said, due to the lifting of restrictions, merchandising and the look book. . Bloomingdale’s, Ssense, Matchesfashion, Mytheresa, Highsnobiety, Nitty Gritty and 10 Corso Como are some of the retailers that have stocked her line and are expected to feature her pieces this fall. For Spring 2023, new gates will include Eraldo and Quaranta in Italy, as well as Cave, Volga and Tessabit. Balogun’s goal, however, is to limit the number of wholesale accounts to 50 and grow with these retailers.

Phase two of Winnie NYC will focus on e-commerce, which will launch next season. Eventually, Balogun would like to open a boutique in the city of the brand’s eponym.

“Phase three is about having a physical space in New York where you’re thrown into Winnie’s world,” he said. “There’s a café but it’s a showroom, and at the back there’s a bespoke situation. Something facing forward and [it will] to be a Winnie hangout.