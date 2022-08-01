Private equity seeks opportunities with European fashion companies

Private equity poured just over $7.4 billion into European apparel companies last year, but deals have plummeted in recent months as the industry grapples with both the economic uncertainty and changing consumer habits.

So far in 2022, there have only been a handful of deals. Among them is Parabellum Investments’ acquisition of luxury fashion retailer Hervia. More recently, it was revealed that L Catteron was looking for a buyer for Danish fashion brand Ganni, a deal that could value the business at $700million. Other PE deals were dropped, the most notable being Sycamore The partners‘ bid for iconic British label Ted Baker.



The deluge of headwinds affecting the fashion industry has perhaps never been greater. Inflation and continued supply chain disruption have increased the cost of raw materials; meanwhile, consumer confidence has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the industry is going through profound structural changes shaped by the growth of e-commerce and new technologies.

Nevertheless, investors see opportunities to create value with European fashion brands, provided that strong brands are able to exploit long-term trends.

“We only invest behind distinctive groups that we believe are the beneficiaries of what we call long-term structural momentum,” said Tara Alhadeff, partner at Permira. “For example, the casualness of what people wear. It’s not fashion, it’s more about people’s behavior.”

Alhadeff sits on the board of footwear brand Dr. Martens, which became one of Europe’s biggest fashion outlets last year when it staged its £3.7billion IPO sterling (about $4.5 billion) on January 28. Permira, which executed a partial exit, initially invested $519.8. million in the brand in 2014. Alhadeff notes that Permira was geared towards casual attire. While this change arguably benefited some brands, it negatively impacted others.

Indeed, there are examples of premium brands that have struggled. In March, luxury shirt maker TM Lewin, which was acquired in 2020 by Stonebridge Private Equity-backed Torque Brands, went bankrupt. The company, acquired in April by its main lender Petra Group, had to close all of its 66 physical sites.

Ted Baker, meanwhile, is still looking for a new owner since launching a sale in April. The label, which has seen its shares fall more than 90% in five years, reportedly saw two potential buyers exit in as many months: Sycamore in May and Authentic Brands, owner of Reebok, in June. While Ted Baker saw sales rise 20.5% in its 2022 financial year and cut losses to £44.1m from £107.7m the previous year, revenue is not still back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Ted Baker is a strong brand, but it sits somewhere between luxury and affordable fast fashion where it can be difficult for consumers to differentiate what the brand represents from competing brands,” said Matt Wiseman. , partner at mid-market. the Alantra investor.

He notes that the emergence of fast-fashion operators has come at the expense of established brands, with consumers increasingly going online for cheap, mass-produced clothing in response to short-lived trends.



Ready to use and online

Many of these operators will have an online presence primarily, sometimes exclusively. Boohoo, a UK-listed company, is one of the major players in fast fashion. The company acquired a series of well-established high street brands, without their physical operations.

In February 2021 it struck a deal to buy a portfolio of brands following the collapse of Arcadia Group which included Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis – the deal did not include 214 physical stores. A month earlier it had taken over Debenhams, a 242-year-old retail group, in a deal that also excluded 118 physical stores.

Boohoo isn’t the only online retailer that has sought to roll out legacy brands. Around the same time Boohoo secured its deal with Arcadia, UK-listed online fashion retailer Asos paid £265m for another basket of Arcadia brands which included its flagship brand, Topshop .

With this trend towards predominantly online presences, the potential for developing and improving appropriate distribution channels is increasingly a priority for investors.

“We ask ourselves questions like, ‘How much does this product lend itself to selling online?’” Alhadeff said. “Brands may be behind on this, but we would still consider investing because we can provide them with this capability to help create value.”

Some brands are more suitable for e-commerce than others. Permira’s Alhadeff cites another of his firm’s portfolio companies, Golden Goose, as an example. The Italian high-end sneaker maker, which was bought for 1.28 billion euros (about $1.31 billion) in 2020, lends itself more to online channels than, say, a company selling shoes high heels, where the fit is much more common. problem. Similarly, Alantra’s Wiseman noted that the value is in finding the right channel for the right product.

“Before COVID, there was already a trend of this bifurcation of channels story, either with companies using third-party, physical retailers, or with an online channel plus their own stores, which allows for direct engagement with consumers. “

