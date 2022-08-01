Fashion
Did you love Kareena Kapoor Khan’s floral-print V-neck dress for her final post on her trip to Europe? It costs 14k | fashion trends
Actress Kareena Kapoor has been busy after returning from her trip to Europe with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family went on vacation and Laal Singh Chaddha actor documented some snippets on his Instagram page. Her latest post from the Europe trip shows Kareena lounging in a restaurant in a v-neck dress, and it has many fashion enthusiasts delighted. If you are one of them, don’t worry because we have found where you can get the exact look for your summer collection.
Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page to share her latest photo from her summer vacation in Europe. It shows the star relaxing on a sofa inside a restaurant in the UK. She captioned the post: “Coming home…Summer is officially over…Get up, get up…Get to work…Mumbai, I’m ready for you. ” The dress chosen by Kareena for the photo comes from the shelves of the Italian clothing brand Patrizia Pepe. Look at the image below. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s Post-Yoga Glow While Meditating in Lotus Pose Will Motivate You to Workout: See Photos)
Kareena’s dress is currently available on Patrizia Pepe’s website. It’s called the V-Neck Dress with Print, and adding it to your collection will cost you 14,020 (172.80 euros).
Kareena’s viscose georgette dress has the energy of pastel colors and a feminine style, making it an ideal choice for spending carefree summers in the world or going on brunch dates with your friends. . It features a deep V-neckline, loose sleeves with cinched cuffs, a matching belt to adjust the waist and accentuate its silhouette, a thigh-length side slit and a pretty floral pattern in various hues.
In the end, Kareena embellished her vacation cut with open side tresses, a no-makeup look and nude lipstick. Finally, a stylish bracelet completed the whole thing for actor Laal Singh Chaddha.
Meanwhile, Kareena’s next project is the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 11. This is an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forest Gump.
