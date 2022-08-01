Stacey Solomon Reveals Matching Wedding Dress With Daughter Rose









Stacey Solomon shared a photo of the cute matching dress Rose wore for her wedding to Joe Swash. Stacey Solomon married Joe Swash in a romantic ceremony in his backyard last week. And now the Loose Women star has shown off the adorable matching dress her baby girl Rose wore for the big day. After previously revealing that the Roses dress was going to be made from scraps of her own white dress, she snapped a photo of the two dresses hanging next to each other from a beam in the house. The skirt of the little Roses dress had the same sparkly fabric as her mother’s dress, with a satin top and a bow. Stacey Solomon shared a photo of Rose’s dress.



Photo: Instagram

She wrote: “I hung mine and Rose’s wedding dresses in my bedroom and every time I walk in to go to bed my heart breaks. “Her dress was made from mine. I would wear it every day if it was socially acceptable. Stacey and Joe, 40, are also parents to Rex, three, while Stacey has two sons, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships. It comes after the couple shared photos from the fairytale wedding, Stacey wearing a white dress with a corset top, long flowing skirt and spaghetti straps with draped sleeves. Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married last week.



Image: Chelsea White Photograph

She captioned the adorable photos: “Forever me and my husband, I don’t think I’ll ever get used to saying this. It all feels like a dream.” Stacey also included a quote from Dr. Seuss, which read, “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is ultimately better than your dreams.” She continued, “We all love you and the special community we’ve built so much here and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you. “Joe lost his dad when he was 11 and my dad too,” she continued. “A lot of our wedding day was spent talking about how it had such a huge effect on them and how difficult it is, even to this day, to deal with.” “We have copyrighted all of these photos. We urge any media outlets that wish to use them on their own platforms to do the legal thing by asking permission from the photographer. “They in turn will give permission to use them as long as the media using them donates to a charity that supports bereaved children.” Stacey added: “These memories are so special to us and it would mean the absolute world to us if they made a difference to the children growing up with the loss and grief that my father and my husband did. Thank you for respecting our wishes many I love Mr & Mrs Solomon-Swash.”

