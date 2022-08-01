Woman lures men into New York hotels, where cohorts rob them





A woman in her 20s uses Facebook to lure men into Bronx hotels, where two armed cohorts then rob the trio’s victims, cops say. Investigators are looking at five such thefts between July 7 and Tuesday, police said. Once both [the woman and victim] are inside the hotel room, the woman asks the man to take a shower, and while he is in the bathroom, she lets another woman and a man into the hotel room. man, the NYPD said. When the victim comes out of the bathroom, the second woman and the man both point guns at the victim and threaten to shoot him. The three robbers then use duct tape to bind their victims and remove their personal property, including the clothes the targets are wearing, as well as cash and cell phones. No injuries requiring hospitalization were reported in any of the incidents. The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on July 7 when a 31-year-old man had his cell phone, wallet and debit card stolen from inside the Wheeler Hotel at 1162 Wheeler Ave. ., said the cops. The second crime occurred around 12:40 p.m. on July 16 when a 31-year-old man was robbed inside the Crown Motor Inn at 3320 Boston Road. The third incident happened the next day when a 48-year-old man was robbed at the Friendly Motor Inn at 1119 East Gun Hill Road, cops said. The thieves took his debit and credit cards, his clothes and his car keys. They then racked up $3,000 in charges on his cards, cops said. Investigators are studying five such thefts between July 7 and Tuesday. DCPI The fifth theft took place around 11 p.m. Tuesday inside the Sheridan Hotel at 1440 Sheridan Blvd. DCPI The fourth incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. on July 24 inside the Van Cortlandt Motel at 6393 Broadway when a 46-year-old man had $200 in cash, personal items and a credit card stolen from him. said the cops. The fifth theft took place around 11 p.m. Tuesday inside the Sheridan Hotel at 1440 Sheridan Blvd. The 45-year-old victim was robbed of an unknown amount of money and his clothes were stolen. The woman believed to be luring the victims is about 25 years old, 5-foot-2, and 200 pounds with black hair, tattoos on both arms, and wearing glasses, authorities said. The suspect allegedly taped the victims and stole their belongings. DCPI The three thieves took cash and cellphones as part of the scheme, cops said. DCPI The second woman is believed to be around 40 years old, 4ft 11in tall and 140lbs with black hair. The crew member is around 25 years old, 5ft 10in tall and weighs around 170lbs. He is of medium build and has black hair. Police released surveillance photos showing the three individuals. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) ). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

