Fashion: Why pretty ensembles are the answer to every summer style dilemma





By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor August 01, 2022 03:00

SUMMER is when many of us feel more adventurous with our wardrobes, embracing bold hues and prints in ways we couldn’t in the colder months. This year, it’s easier than ever to tailor your look with the myriad of matching sets perfect for everything from trendy weddings and lazy weekends, to city sightseeing and sunset cocktails. . Plus, these tops and bottoms can be styled separately, giving you more bang for your buck and making them ideal for packing when you go on vacation. Here are some of the most stylish ways to wear colorful ensembles this season BRIGHT AND AIRY Hush Heather casual linen shirt in hot pink, 50 (was 69); casual linen shorts, 40 (instead of 55); Kapalua studded sandals in black, 65 (instead of 99) What could be more appealing on a hot summer day than wearing elasticated waist shorts and a loose top? In beautifully bright colors and breathable fabrics, these sets are bold enough to look like you’ve put in the effort (especially when paired with on-trend chunky sandals and a camera shoulder bag), while remaining cool and relaxed. YAS Peplum Square Neck Top Co-ord in Green, 17 (was 42); YAS Tailored City Shorts Co-ord – Green, 20 (instead of 50), ASOS FatFace Saunton Linen Shirt in Pop Pink, 59; Flippy linen shorts in pop pink, 45 PRETTY PRINTS River Island pink printed camisole, 20; Printed pink shorts with ruffles and tied at the waist, 29 A chic day-to-night option, printed ensembles can be dressed up with sandals or white trainers and a bag, or elevated with wedge heels and gold jewelry. Try monochrome gingham with espadrilles and a floppy straw hat for a laid-back French girl vibe. Sunset tones and silky fabrics are ready for cocktails and boogie on the dance floor. Nasty Gal Seersucker Gingham Cami and Short Set in Black, 24 (was 30), Debenhams Matalan orange floral matching blouse, 12.50; Coordinated shorts with orange flowers, 12.50 SHORT WETSUITS Boohoo Petite Blazer Self Fabric Belt Short Suit Set in Pink, 27 (was 30), Debenhams Tailoring continues to be a big trend, with cropped suits becoming the hottest dress look of the summer. Want to be the best dressed wedding guest? A bespoke twinset in a pastel shade is what you need. Go for an oversized long jacket or a cropped style paired with high waisted shorts. ASOS Design Curve Linen Suit In Lilac, 66; Topshop Reef High Ruched Sandal in Yellow, 40 Blazer V by Very Oversized Boyfriend, 40; Soft fitted shorts with ruched waist in blue, 22

