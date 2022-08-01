The American Kohl’s becomes the exclusive retailer of the Levi’s SilverTab collection





American Kohl's has teamed up with Levi's to reintroduce the iconic style, fits and attitude of the 1990s Levi's SilverTab collection. Available now on Kohl's, the company's website and Levi's site, Levi's SilverTab offers a collection of jeans and casual wear for women, men and kids that embody the trends of the 90s, refreshed for a new generation. The new capsule collection further solidifies Kohl's, one of Levi's premier retailers, as a denim destination for the whole family. The Levi's SilverTab line was launched in the late 80s and gained popularity in the 90s with an emphasis on loose, loose fits. Inspired by streetwear and hip-hop, the collection was a staple of the '90s era, Kohl's said in a press release. Now SilverTab returns exclusively to Kohl's with the iconic relaxed silhouettes that made SilverTab the go-to brand of the decade. The capsule collection includes popular denim styles from the 90s, including baggy and mom-style jeans, oversized pants and shorts, oversized denim jackets, as well as graphic tees, crewneck hoodies and fleece, flannel shirts, bucket hats and leather belts. Offered in styles and fits for adults and children, SilverTab will be available now through January 2023 at 600 Kohl's stores with an expanded assortment available at Kohl's and Levi's websites. Levi's SilverTab collection debuts just in time for back to school and will be placed prominently in Kohl's stores adjacent to Sephora at Kohl's in an area designed to showcase new brands relevant to the season. The enhanced in-store experience will showcase SilverTab's nostalgic '90s vibes with retro-inspired imagery and mannequin displays. "Over the years, Kohl's and Levi's have built an incredible partnership that has brought the brand's most popular styles and collections to millions of Kohl's customers across the country. The relaunch of the iconic SilverTab collection is an exciting new chapter in our shared history, bringing back the denim styles and fits that have been worn and loved by a generation, now more popular than ever again. The addition of Levi's SilverTab is another example of how we are modernizing our portfolio with premium, style-focused offerings as part of our strategy to become the retailer of choice for the active, casual lifestyle. », Ron Murray, Kohl's Acting Merchandising Directorsaid. Fibre2Fashion Information Desk (GK)

