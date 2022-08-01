Pakistani woman studies fashion by day, delivers KFC orders by night; wants to launch its own brand





Credit: LinkedIn/Fizza Izaz HIGHLIGHTS The internet didn’t know about Meera until Fizza Ijaz, a marketer by profession, shared her incredible story with a photo on LinkedIn.

Fizza began the post by saying she was thrilled to have her food delivered by a horsewoman. When Meerab finally arrived at his address, she talked to him for a good 10 minutes and learned a lot about his life.

Things like she plans to start her own brand after finishing her studies in fashion. It’s never easy to make ends meet with a big family and pursue an education in the hope of a better future. The very thought of juggling long work hours and education can make many of us feel anxious. But one particular delivery man from Pakistan sets a great example for others to follow and inspire. Over the years, social media has presented several platforms for hardworking people who deserve to grow and be recognized. Related News ‘Even my pencil, eraser have become expensive’: 6-year-old girl’s letter to Prime Minister Modi goes viral McDonald’s customer gets angry after biting lizard in burger; said the compensation amount was meager They are those people who work hard and diligently complete their tasks every day with a clear goal in mind. One such person is Meerab from Lahore, who has been working as a driver for fast food company KFC for some time now. Meera is a night rider who delivers fried chicken to KFC customers. But by day, she’s a student studying to become a fashion designer. The internet didn’t know about Meera until Fizza Ijaz, a marketer by profession, shared her incredible story with a photo on LinkedIn. LinkedIn post by Fizza Ijaz Fizza began the post by saying she was thrilled to have her food delivered by a horsewoman. When Meerab finally arrived at his address, she talked to him for a good 10 minutes and learned a lot about his life. Things like she plans to start her own brand after finishing her studies in fashion. “Meerab from Youhanabad, Lahore. She is pursuing an undergraduate degree in fashion design and doing her night duty as a KFC rider to cover her expenses. She plans to stay as a rider for another 3 years until until she graduates she plans to launch her own fashion label,” Fizza wrote. More power for her! May we see more Pakistani girls embarking on adventures their heart desires, Fizza added. She mentioned at the end of the post that Meerab’s tuition is covered by a foundation. But she still does night work to support her family, her mother’s medical bills, and pay for her fashion design assignments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/viral/kfc-rider-from-pakistan-studies-fashion-designing-by-day-delivers-food-by-night-wants-to-start-her-own-brand-article-93268355 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos