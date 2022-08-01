Male celebrities who broke stereotypes by wearing a skirt in public like Brad Pitt





Currently, many stereotypes have been shattered as the same designers choose to merge menswear with womenswear, which has been welcomed by some artists in the entertainment world, who have been responsible for bringing the fashion of ‘Genderless ‘ or ‘genderless’ to another stage, in an attempt to standardize this type of clothing. Recently, Brad Pitt lit up social media by showing up in a skirt at the premiere of his new film “Bullet Train”, which took place in Berlin. For this reason, today we bring you the list of celebrities who have taken the initiative to break stereotypes and wear clothes that are considered feminine. bad bunny Considered one of the greatest exponents of this new ‘Genderless’ fashion, because for some years the singer has not hesitated to wear a skirt, wear makeup or dress as a woman in public and in her own Video Clips. J Balvin The Colombian, known for his urban music, appeared in Paris in February this year, during the Louis Vuitton show with a skirt that caught everyone’s attention. This, in tribute to the designer Virgin Abloh, who died in November 2021. Wine Diesel Nobody would imagine that the famous and muscular actor, known for having mostly action films, appeared in 2013 on the red carpet of the MTV Europe Music Awards, shocking everyone with his outfit. Jared Leto The actor is another of the representatives of genderless fashion, since lately he has been seen in any act wearing a skirt or even heels. However, one of his most memorable appearances came in 2014 at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. Jaden Smith Unafraid to publicize his new style, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s son was spotted at various events wearing skirts Ricky Martin In 2015, the singer surprised the public during one of her concerts by going on stage in a leather skirt at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

