‘Bachelorette’ dresses made by a couture designer can cost up to $75,000





The most expensive dresses worn on “The Bachelorette” cost between $30,000 and $75,000.

Couture designer Randi Rahm made a dress worn on the dating show almost every night.

"I call it art," Rahm, who said she's known for her slit dresses, told Insider. There's very little expense spared when it comes to "The Bachelorette," according to the designer who created most of the couture dresses worn by prospects over the seasons. Randi Rahm, a New York-based couture designer and artist, told Insider her dresses have featured on the show since it first aired as a spinoff of "The Bachelor" in 2003. Since then, evening wear has become bolder, she said, though fans of the show may find the price of some of the outfits much more shocking. According to Rahm, the clothes she makes are more akin to art than anything you can find in department stores. "These are very, very expensive clothes," she said, adding that her dresses were "works of art." "It's not off-the-shelf types. It's one-of-a-kind. Once a celebrity or someone wears it, it's put away," Rahm said. One of the most popular styles of dresses singles choose for the show tends to be what Rahm calls her "diamond dress," which she said she originally made in 2004 for television personality Maria Menounos to wear on the Oscars red carpet and it cost $2.5 million, she says.



JoJo Fletcher in the first night of season 12 of “The Bachelorette”.

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images





“It was the first red carpet she had ever done, and she was wearing this specific dress,” Rahm said. Since then, other celebrities she’s worked with, a list that includes names like Sarah Jessica Parker and the late Joan Rivers, as well as singles, have worn similar iterations. A rep for Rahm later told Insider that Clare Crawley and Jojo Fletcher were among the show’s former protagonists who wore variations of the Diamond Dress made with Swarovski crystals that cost between $30,000 and $75,000. . Labor is what makes sewing so expensive, says Rahm But prices can vary widely, depending on the composition of the dress but, more importantly, the labor required to make it, Rahm said. “People don’t understand that’s the most expensive part, unless you’re using diamonds,” she added.



Rachel Lindsay in the first night of season 13 of “The Bachelorette”.

Paul Hebert/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images





Some dresses can take up to a year to make, she said. Beadwork can take three to four months and involve more than one embroidery, which is where the cost adds up, Rahm said. In order to save time regarding the relatively quick time between seasons of “The Bachelorette,” in which several can occur in a year, Rahm said they usually “modify” pre-existing designs she already has. carried out. “Instead of this way, it’s one shoulder, and then I use this beading and embroidery, or this fabric,” she said. With all the work involved in constructing just one dress, it’s no wonder Rahm considers herself an artist. “It’s my art. I don’t paint. I make clothes.”

