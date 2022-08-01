Safilo expands the use of sustainable materials and joins The Fashion Pact





Eyewear manufacturer and distributor Safilo has joined The Fashion Pact to commit to environmental goals to stop global warming, restore biodiversity and protect the oceans as part of its sustainability strategy. The Fashion Pact is a global coalition of companies in the fashion and textile industry, comprising ready-to-wear, sports, lifestyle and luxury brands, alongside their suppliers and distributors who are committed to addressing global environmental challenges. At Safilo, we believe the only meaningful business is one that is sustainable, Safilo Group Chief Executive Angelo Trocchia said in a statement. We are proud to enter The Fashion Pact and collaborate with many outstanding companies to have a positive impact on society. As part of its sustainability commitment, Safilo also announced that it is expanding the use of Eastman Tenite Renew in its sunglasses and prescription collections. The sustainable material is part of a wide range now offered at scale by Eastman, a global supplier of specialty materials and a pioneer in molecular recycling technologies. It is produced via Eastman’s innovative carbon renewal technology, using hard-to-recycle plastic waste in place of fossil fuels. Tenite Renew is made with a minimum of 42% bio-based content and a minimum of 20% recycled content, creating a material that offers the same premium feel and comfort as acetate with the ability to extra adjustability that opticians need to create custom eyewear. adapt. Safilo expands the use of sustainable materials in its eyewear collection with Eastman Tenite Renew Safilo introduces Eastman Tenite Renew to the collections of its Levis licensed brand in January 2023, before the material is gradually rolled out across the group’s extensive portfolio of brands, both for sunglasses and corrective frames. The movement he adds is part of his effort to bring more recycled materials to the eyewear industry. Vladimiro Baldin, Head of Licensed Brands and Global Products for the Safilo Group, added: Our intention is to expand the use of sustainable materials as much as possible in order to progress in our journey towards sustainability. Being the first player in the eyewear industry to use all Eastman Renew materials for this application Acetate Renew, Tritan Renew and Tenite Renew – Safilo can provide our customers with a variety of differentiated options that meet their high standards in in design and durability. We are committed to leading the way in our approach to our products by reducing the use of new resources and without compromising the aesthetics and performance of our frames and lenses, thus continuing to offer the same level of impeccable quality. Safilo and Eastman began their collaboration in March 2021 with the introduction of Eastman Tritan Renew and Eastman Acetate Renew in the Safilos owner brand Polaroid Spring/Summer 2022 collection launched in January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/safilo-expands-use-of-sustainable-materials-and-joins-the-fashion-pact/2022080164392 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos